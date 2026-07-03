Long-term government bonds: Match maturity with your financial goals

Goldman Sachs has recommended going long on India’s 30-year government bonds, expecting yields to decline from current levels. The inclusion of the benchmark 30-year bond under the Fully Accessible Route (FAR) could broaden demand from foreign investors.

Another structural support comes from the way households are saving. Money is moving from bank deposits into long-term financial products such as pension instruments, Public Provident Fund (PPF) and insurance. This shift can increase demand for ultra-long government securities.

Government securities in India are available across long tenors, from the 10-year benchmark to 30-, 40-, and even 50-year bonds.

Nath adds that the lower face value of ~10,000 has made these bonds more accessible to retail investors. “These sovereign-backed instruments form the backbone of India’s fixed-income market,” says Saurabh Bansal, founder, Finatwork Investment. Investors can buy them directly through Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Retail Direct or indirectly through gilt mutual funds.

“The 10-year benchmark is the 6.48 per cent Government Security 2035, with bonds also available in 14-, 15-, 30-, 40-, and nearly 50-year tenors. Investors can also choose from state development loans, which offer a slight yield premium, and 10- and 30-year sovereign green bonds focused on climate projects,” says Nischay Nath, founder and chief executive officer (CEO), BondScanner.

Investors who hold these bonds to maturity can lock in current yields for decades and earn periodic coupon payments. Government securities are also not subject to tax deducted at source (TDS). “If interest rates decline, bond prices may also rise, offering capital appreciation,” says Nath.

These securities offer retail investors safety, predictable returns and regular income. “The primary advantage is safety, as central government bonds carry a sovereign guarantee with virtually no credit or default risk,” says Nath.

Long-duration government securities offer sovereign-backed safety and allow investors to lock in attractive yields for a long period. “They can also deliver capital gains when interest rates fall, alongside regular income,” says Bansal.

“Liquidity in some longer-dated securities may also be relatively lower compared to benchmark issues,” says Bansal.

Inflation can erode the purchasing power of fixed coupon payments over time. Ultra-long bonds may also have lower liquidity, which can make early exits more difficult. Investors also face reinvestment risk on coupon payments. Moreover, interest income is taxed at the applicable slab rate.

Long-dated government securities carry several risks despite their sovereign backing. “The biggest is interest-rate risk, as longer-maturity bonds experience sharper price swings when rates move. Investors who sell before maturity could face capital losses,” says Nath.

Check before you buy Before buying long-dated government securities, investors should check whether the bond’s maturity matches their financial goals and liquidity needs. “Focus on the yield to maturity rather than the coupon rate, as actual returns depend on the purchase price,” says Nath.

Investors should also compare post-tax returns with alternatives such as fixed deposits and debt funds. They should buy only through regulated platforms, such as RBI Retail Direct, Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi)-registered online bond platforms, or stock exchanges. They should also check the live yield to maturity, which changes daily.