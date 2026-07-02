Not having a policy is a policy: RBI to Parliamentary panel on crypto

The Parliamentary panel is preparing a report on “A Study on Virtual Digital Assets (VDAs) and Way Forward” that it plans to submit to Parliament in the upcoming monsoon session. “We already have had seven rounds of discussion including with the Department of Economic Affairs, the Central Board of Direct Taxes, Department of Commerce, other government organisations and registered VDAs. We will have another round of discussion with DEA on July 15 before finalising our recommendations,” the member said.