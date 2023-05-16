Avoid concentration risk by buying annuities from multiple insurers

What is not clear is whether the subscriber needs to buy all the annuities at one go or he can buy one annuity at the age of 60, and leave the balance with NPS. “If you can leave a part of the 40 per cent that has to be annuitised with NPS, then you can buy immediate annuities at regular intervals. But if all annuities must be purchased at one go, you could buy an immediate annuity with the first, say, Rs 10 lakh, and buy deferred annuities whose payouts start at five-year intervals,” says Deepesh Raghaw, a Securities and Exchange Board of India or Sebi-registered investment advisor (RIA) and founder, PersonalFinancePlan. This strategy will allow you to combat inflation. Returns from annuities improve with age.

On retirement, 40 per cent of the NPS corpus must go into annuities. “Subscribers can now buy annuities from multiple providers and not commit their entire corpus to a single insurer,” says Arvind A Rao, certified financial planner and founder, Arvind Rao and Associates.