Avoid concentration risk by buying annuities from multiple insurers

The Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) has changed the rules regarding the purchase of annuity at the time of exiting the National Pension System. Earlier, investors had to put the entire corpus in one annuity. Now, if the corpus size exceeds Rs 10 lakh, they can buy multiple annuities of at least Rs 5 lakh each. Instead of buying a single annuity, they can now buy a bouquet of annuities to meet their varied needs.
Diversify among insurers
On retirement, 40 per cent of the NPS corpus must go into annuities. “Subscribers can now buy annuities from multiple providers and not commit their entire corpus to a single insurer,” says Arvind A Rao, certified financial planner and founder, Arvind Rao and Associates.
What is not clear is whether the subscriber needs to buy all the annuities at one go or he can buy one annuity at the age of 60, and leave the balance with NPS. “If you can leave a part of the 40 per cent that has to be annuitised with NPS, then you can buy immediate annuities at regular intervals. But if all annuities must be purchased at one go, you could buy an immediate annuity with the first, say, Rs 10 lakh, and buy deferred annuities whose payouts start at five-year intervals,” says Deepesh Raghaw, a Securities and Exchange Board of India or Sebi-registered investment advisor (RIA) and founder, PersonalFinancePlan. This strategy will allow you to combat inflation. Returns from annuities improve with age.
Three-four annuities
Investors should limit the number of annuities to three or four. “If you buy too many, monitoring whether you have received the payout from each one will become a hassle. If these are annuities with return of purchase price (RoPP), your family will have a difficult time getting the purchase price back from multiple insurers,” says Rao.
Go for joint life option
Joint life means first the buyer gets an annuity and after he has passed away his spouse gets an annuity (which could be 100 or 50 per cent). “Those who have financially dependent spouses must buy this option so that the latter don’t have to struggle financially in their absence,” says Sameep Singh, head of products-savings, PolicyBazaar.
Purchase price: Two options
RoPP means the principal is returned to the heirs after the buyer and his spouse have passed away. “If you pass away early after purchasing the plan, the principal comes back to the family, providing relief to them,” says Raghaw. The pension paid out is lower in these plans. Singh says this option allows the buyer to pass on wealth to the next generation.
In the option without RoPP, the principal is not returned to the buyer’s heirs. “But this option can provide a pension that is 20-30 per cent higher than the with-RoPP option,” says Singh.
Singh says that the most popular option on his platform is joint life with RoPP.
Which one should you go for?
The choice should depend on the size of the retirement corpus, stage in life, and state of health.
“Subscribers without financial dependants may go for the option without RoPP and avail of a higher annuity for themselves and their spouse,” says Abhishek Kumar, Sebi-RIA and founder, SahajMoney.
According to Rao, those who don’t have a large retirement corpus should also not think of passing on a legacy and go for the plan which does not have RoPP. By doing so, they will avoid being a burden on their children during their lifetimes. “If there are other assets to take care of the family, even then one can go for the plan without RoPP,” he adds.
Raghaw says that at the age of 70, if your children are well settled and you are in good health, you may buy an annuity without RoPP. “At this age, the return from the plan without RoPP becomes much higher than the option with RoPP, so you can meet your cash flow needs while locking in less money into an annuity,” he says
However, if the buyer’s health is not good, buying this option would be foolhardy.