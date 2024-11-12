SBI looks to raise Rs 10,000 crore through 15-year infra bonds next week

State Bank of India (SBI), India’s largest lender, is looking to raise Rs 10,000 crore through 15-year infrastructure bonds as early as next week, according to multiple sources aware of the development.

Market participants expect a coupon in the range of 7.15 per cent to 7.18 per cent for SBI's upcoming infrastructure bond issuance, as demand for longer-tenor papers has remained strong in recent domestic capital market offerings.

“Confusion over Sebi guidelines on primary issuances led to a lull in the domestic capital market. Sebi has since clarified that recent amendments don’t require board approval for each bond issuance but mandate informing the board before opening the issue. Bond supply is picking up in November, with REC’s tight pricing due to long-term investors showing great interest. With ample liquidity, SBI’s infra bond issue is expected to see strong demand, though it depends on large investors having available investment limits, as SBI has already issued Rs 20,000 crore in infrastructure bonds this financial year,” said Venkatakrishnan Srinivasan, founder and managing partner, Rockfort Fincap LLP.

An email sent to the bank did not elicit a response by press time. Last week, SBI, during its Q2 earnings, said its central board had accorded approval for raising long-term bonds up to an amount of Rs 20,000 crore through a public issue or private placement during FY25. SBI has previously raised Rs 20,000 crore in infrastructure bonds in the current financial year (FY25). In June, SBI raised Rs 10,000 crore through 15-year infra bonds at 7.36 per cent. Additionally, SBI raised another Rs 10,000 crore through 15-year bonds at the same rate. Money raised through infrastructure bonds is advantageous for banks because it is exempt from regulatory reserve requirements such as the Statutory Liquidity Ratio (SLR) and Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR). Unlike funds raised through deposits, where banks must maintain 4.5 per cent of the amount as CRR with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and invest approximately 18 per cent in securities to meet SLR obligations, infrastructure bond proceeds can be fully deployed for lending activities.

In July-September (Q2 FY25), the bank raised Rs 10,000 crore through the issue of long-term bonds and Rs 15,000 crore through Basel III compliant Tier-II bonds in the nature of debentures, the bank said. State-owned banks have increasingly tapped the domestic capital market to raise funds through infrastructure bonds to support credit growth as deposit mobilisation has been challenging. State-owned banks such as Bank of Baroda, Canara Bank, Bank of Maharashtra, Bank of India, Indian Bank, and others have also raised sizable amounts through infra bonds in the current financial year. Separately, private sector Federal Bank raised Rs 1,500 crore last week through its maiden issuance of 10-year infrastructure bonds at a coupon of 7.76 per cent. The issue had a total size of Rs 750 crore and a greenshoe option of Rs 750 crore.