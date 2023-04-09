Home / Finance / News / Share of Casa in overall deposits at 7-year low of 11.6% by FY23-end

Share of Casa in overall deposits at 7-year low of 11.6% by FY23-end

Worse still, Casa deposits' share of incremental deposits has fallen to single digit (6.7%), for the second time in 10 years

Manojit Saha Mumbai
Premium
Share of Casa in overall deposits at 7-year low of 11.6% by FY23-end

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 09 2023 | 11:52 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The share of demand deposits, that is, current account and savings account (Casa) deposits in total deposits, has fallen to 11.6 per cent by the end of the 2022-23 – the lowest in the past seven years. Worse still, Casa deposits’ share of incremental deposits has fallen to single digit (6.7 per cent), for the second time in 10 years. Commercial banks mobilised Rs 15.8 trillion deposits till

Topics :BanksDeposits in banks

First Published: Apr 09 2023 | 2:44 PM IST

Also Read

RBI hikes repo rate by 35 bps to 6.25%, cuts FY23 GDP forecast to 6.8%

RBI MPC: Here is what experts have to say about the policy announcement

MPC lowers projection for inflation, raises growth outlook a bit in FY24

RBI Monetary Policy: Repo rate up by 25 bps, FY23 inflation pegged at 6.5%

In a U-turn, outstanding NRI deposits rise in October, shows RBI data

Banks sanction Rs 23.2 trn to about 400 mn beneficiaries under Mudra Yojana

BoM strengthens ease of banking for customers; launches new products

Foreign exchange reserves at $578.45 bn, snaps 2-week rise, shows RBI data

Panel to review pension scheme: Difference between NPS and OPS explained

Centre notifies committee on pension schemes for govt employees

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story