Top Headlines: Rs 2,000 notes withdrawn, firms on wait-&-watch mode & more

The Reserve Bank of India on Friday announced the withdrawal of the Rs 2,000 currency note — which was introduced during the demonetisation exercise in 2016 — from circulation, citing its ‘Clean Note Policy’, which aims to remove damaged, counterfeit, or soiled notes from circulation, and lack of usage. Read More
CEOs of top Indian companies are in wait-and-watch mode to see how the withdrawal of Rs 2,000 currency note from circulation impacts their businesses. Read More
The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) decision to transfer Rs 87,416 crore as surplus for the current financial year (FY24) will provide a welcome fiscal boost to the Centre. Read More
R Gandhi, former deputy governor of Reserve Bank of India (RBI), who handled the currency management department during the demonetisation exercise of 2016, says the introduction of the Rs 2,000 was a tactical one to remonetise the economy quickly, in an interview to Manojit Saha. Read More