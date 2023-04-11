Home / Finance / News / State Bank of India to consider raising $2 billion via offshore bonds

State Bank of India to consider raising $2 billion via offshore bonds

The board will meet on April 18 to consider the fund raising

Agencies Bengaluru
State Bank of India to consider raising $2 billion via offshore bonds

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 11 2023 | 12:17 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

State Bank of India, the country's largest lender, said on Monday it will consider raising $2 billion via offshore bonds.

The board will meet on April 18 to consider the fund raising, through a public offer or private placement of senior unsecured notes in US dollar or any other convertible foreign currency during the financial Year 2023-24, the bank said in an exchange filing.

Last month, SBI has raised Rs 3,717 crore through additional tier 1 bond sale. The bank said this is the third Basel III compliant additional tier 1 (AT1) bond sale and the latest issue was closed at a coupon rate of 8.25 per cent. The proceeds will be used to augment its additional tier 1 capital and overall capital base of the bank and also for strengthening capital adequacy in accordance with RBI guidelines.

These perpetual bonds have a call option after 10 years and every anniversary thereafter.

Topics :sbiBondsfund raising

First Published: Apr 11 2023 | 12:02 AM IST

Also Read

SBI board approves Rs 10,000-cr AT1 bonds offering to support biz growth

Banks tier II bond issuance surges 3.5 times in FY23, shows data

SBI likely to raise Rs 10,000 crore through infrastructure bonds

SBI Q2 PAT may rise up to 98% QoQ, asset quality could improve: Analysts

SBI Q3 profit may rise nearly 60% YoY; deposit growth could outrun peers

IT service outsource norms to kick in from October this year, says RBI

Punjab & Sind Bank open 25 new branches across India, takes total to 1,553

Lenders to step up work on large size loans under MUDRA scheme

Pause now, lower later: Rate cuts may start this year, say economists

RBI simplifies CIC application form, prunes list of documents required

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story