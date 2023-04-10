Home / Finance / News / Pause now, lower later: Rate cuts may start this year, say economists

Pause now, lower later: Rate cuts may start this year, say economists

RBI projection on GDP growth optimistic, say analysts

Manojit Saha Mumbai
Premium
Pause now, lower later: Rate cuts may start this year, say economists

4 min read Last Updated : Apr 10 2023 | 8:04 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

‘Higher for longer’ may be the narrative in the developed markets, but interest rates might not stay high for very long in India, with a section of the market expecting rate cuts to begin this year. The six-member Monetary Policy Committee of Reserve Bank of India (RBI) decided to keep interest rates unchanged at 6.5 per cent in the April review – after hiking the policy repo rate in s

Topics :RBIInterest Ratesmonetary policyrepo rateInterest rate cutRate cuts

First Published: Apr 10 2023 | 6:28 PM IST

Also Read

RBI hikes repo rate by 35 bps to 6.25%, cuts FY23 GDP forecast to 6.8%

RBI MPC: Here is what experts have to say about the policy announcement

RBI Monetary Policy: Repo rate up by 25 bps, FY23 inflation pegged at 6.5%

RBI MPC: When and where to watch policy announcement by Shaktikanta Das

RBI Monetary Policy: Expect 35 bps repo rate hike tomorrow, say experts

RBI simplifies CIC application form, prunes list of documents required

Mutual funds invest Rs 1.82 trn in FY23 on push from retail investors

Rupee appreciates 24 paise to 81.78 against US dollar in early trade

Home loan rates over Rs 75 lakh to get dearer as risk weight rises again

Share of Casa in overall deposits at 7-year low of 11.6% by FY23-end

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story