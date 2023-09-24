Statsguru: Six charts explain the cost of lower financial savings

Money saved through bank deposits has come down, as has been the allocation to life insurance schemes. Small savings schemes, too, have been affected (chart 2).





Households are said to have borrowed more to increase consumption. Some of this is seen in the increasing growth of personal loans, which accounted for a 29.9 per cent share in total outstanding non-food credit in March 2023, compared to 23.7 per cent in March 2019. The share of housing and vehicle loans are among the major contributors to the increase.

The decline in net financial savings is also be­cause of an increase in financial liabilities. Finan­cial liabilities of Indian households were at 5.8 per cent of GDP. This is the highest since 2006-07 (chart 3).