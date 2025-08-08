Tariff uncertainty may delay investments, spending: SBI Chairman Setty

State Bank of India (SBI) chairman CS Setty on Friday said that impact of US tariffs on banks will be limited from sectors that are directly exposed to the United States (US).

But, the narrative around the uncertainty is more damaging and may cause delay in investment decisions and postponement of spending, he added.

The overall exposure of the banking system to four-five sectors, which are directly exposed to the US, is very limited and SBI also does not have much exposure on these sectors.