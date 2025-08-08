Life insurers' new business premium rises 22% to ₹38,958 cr in July

New business premium (NBP) of life insurers rose 22.4 per cent year-on-year (YoY) in July to ₹38,958.1 crore, supported by robust growth in the state-owned Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC).

LIC recorded 22.72 per cent YoY growth in NBP to ₹22,617.64 crore during the month, aided by healthy growth in group single premiums. Private life insurers posted 22.02 per cent YoY growth in NBP to ₹16,340.41 crore, supported by gains in the individual segment.

SBI Life Insurance, the largest private sector life insurer, reported 27 per cent YoY growth in NBP to ₹3,802.6 crore in July. HDFC Life Insurance saw 13.16 per cent YoY growth in NBP to ₹3,054.15 crore, while ICICI Prudential Life Insurance recorded 8.31 per cent YoY growth to ₹1,906.3 crore.

Among other major players, Axis Max Life Insurance posted 13.3 per cent YoY growth in NBP, whereas Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance saw a 3.7 per cent YoY decline in premiums. Interestingly, the total number of policies sold by life insurers fell by 4.6 per cent to 22.8 million in July. LIC saw a 10.2 per cent decline in policy sales to 14.62 million, while private sector insurers recorded a 7.23 per cent increase in policies sold to 8.16 million. In the April–July period of FY25, life insurance premium rose 9 per cent YoY to ₹1.35 trillion. LIC posted 8.11 per cent YoY growth to ₹82,028.32 crore, while private insurers saw a 10.5 per cent YoY increase in premium to ₹50,474.3 crore.