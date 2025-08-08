Home / Finance / News / Life insurers' new business premium rises 22% to ₹38,958 cr in July

New business premium (NBP) of life insurers rose 22.4 per cent year-on-year (YoY) in July to ₹38,958.1 crore, supported by robust growth in the state-owned Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC).
 
LIC recorded 22.72 per cent YoY growth in NBP to ₹22,617.64 crore during the month, aided by healthy growth in group single premiums. Private life insurers posted 22.02 per cent YoY growth in NBP to ₹16,340.41 crore, supported by gains in the individual segment.
 
SBI Life Insurance, the largest private sector life insurer, reported 27 per cent YoY growth in NBP to ₹3,802.6 crore in July. HDFC Life Insurance saw 13.16 per cent YoY growth in NBP to ₹3,054.15 crore, while ICICI Prudential Life Insurance recorded 8.31 per cent YoY growth to ₹1,906.3 crore.
 
Among other major players, Axis Max Life Insurance posted 13.3 per cent YoY growth in NBP, whereas Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance saw a 3.7 per cent YoY decline in premiums.
 
Interestingly, the total number of policies sold by life insurers fell by 4.6 per cent to 22.8 million in July. LIC saw a 10.2 per cent decline in policy sales to 14.62 million, while private sector insurers recorded a 7.23 per cent increase in policies sold to 8.16 million.
 
In the April–July period of FY25, life insurance premium rose 9 per cent YoY to ₹1.35 trillion. LIC posted 8.11 per cent YoY growth to ₹82,028.32 crore, while private insurers saw a 10.5 per cent YoY increase in premium to ₹50,474.3 crore.
 
So far in FY25, LIC’s market share stood at 61.9 per cent, compared to 62.4 per cent in the corresponding period last year. The share of private insurance companies accounted for 38 per cent of NBP, up from 37.6 per cent last year.

