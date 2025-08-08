Banks roll over maturing amount at VRRR auctions as rates breach repo rate

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) received bids worth ₹1.59 trillion against the notified amount of ₹3 trillion in its variable rate reverse repo (VRRR) auctions on Friday, as the overnight weighted average call rate rose above the repo rate to 5.60 per cent. The central bank accepted the amount at a cut-off rate of 5.49 per cent.

On Friday, the RBI conducted two VRRR auctions—one for a six-day tenure and another for a three-day tenure—to withdraw a total of ₹3 trillion from the banking system. In the six-day auction, the RBI received bids worth ₹1.46 trillion against the notified amount of ₹2 trillion. In the three-day auction, demand was tepid, with bids worth only ₹13,045 crore against the notified ₹1 trillion.

According to market participants, the central bank’s objective was to absorb the maturing amount of over ₹2.8 trillion, as system liquidity remains in surplus by more than ₹3 trillion. On Thursday, net liquidity in the banking system stood at a surplus of ₹3.54 trillion, as per RBI data. ALSO READ: Forex reserves decline $9.32 billion to $688.87 billion, shows RBI data “Banks did not roll over the entire maturing amount because the overnight rates rose to around 5.60 per cent,” said a dealer at a state-owned bank. “When the overnight rates remain below 5.40 per cent, the demand is there at VRRR auctions, but beyond that, it doesn’t make sense to park funds there,” he added.

The RBI’s VRRR operations are intended to absorb surplus liquidity from the financial system and anchor short-term money market rates closer to the policy repo rate. The weighted average call rate (WACR), the operating target of monetary policy, settled at 5.58 per cent on Friday, compared with the previous close of 5.44 per cent. “The VRRR auctions are to stay because we are at ₹3.5 trillion surplus and we have around ₹1 trillion in SDF,” said a dealer at a primary dealership. “If the overnight rates continue to rise, we might see VRR auctions, like we did earlier,” he added.