Banks roll over maturing amount at VRRR auctions as rates breach repo rate

Banks submitted partial bids worth ₹1.59 trillion in RBI's ₹3-trillion VRRR auctions as the overnight weighted call rate rose to 5.60%, breaching the 5.5% repo rate

RBI, Reserve Bank of India
The RBI had conducted two variable rate repo auctions in July when overnight rates were trading near the marginal standing facility (MSF) rate. (Photo: PTI)
Anjali Kumari Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 08 2025 | 5:29 PM IST
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) received bids worth ₹1.59 trillion against the notified amount of ₹3 trillion in its variable rate reverse repo (VRRR) auctions on Friday, as the overnight weighted average call rate rose above the repo rate to 5.60 per cent. The central bank accepted the amount at a cut-off rate of 5.49 per cent.
 
On Friday, the RBI conducted two VRRR auctions—one for a six-day tenure and another for a three-day tenure—to withdraw a total of ₹3 trillion from the banking system. In the six-day auction, the RBI received bids worth ₹1.46 trillion against the notified amount of ₹2 trillion. In the three-day auction, demand was tepid, with bids worth only ₹13,045 crore against the notified ₹1 trillion.
 
According to market participants, the central bank’s objective was to absorb the maturing amount of over ₹2.8 trillion, as system liquidity remains in surplus by more than ₹3 trillion. On Thursday, net liquidity in the banking system stood at a surplus of ₹3.54 trillion, as per RBI data.
 
“Banks did not roll over the entire maturing amount because the overnight rates rose to around 5.60 per cent,” said a dealer at a state-owned bank. “When the overnight rates remain below 5.40 per cent, the demand is there at VRRR auctions, but beyond that, it doesn’t make sense to park funds there,” he added. 
 
The RBI’s VRRR operations are intended to absorb surplus liquidity from the financial system and anchor short-term money market rates closer to the policy repo rate.
 
The weighted average call rate (WACR), the operating target of monetary policy, settled at 5.58 per cent on Friday, compared with the previous close of 5.44 per cent.
 
“The VRRR auctions are to stay because we are at ₹3.5 trillion surplus and we have around ₹1 trillion in SDF,” said a dealer at a primary dealership. “If the overnight rates continue to rise, we might see VRR auctions, like we did earlier,” he added.
 
The MSF rate, set 25 basis points (bps) above the policy repo rate, is the ceiling of the liquidity adjustment facility corridor. The standing deposit facility (SDF), which is 25 bps below the repo rate, is the floor. The policy repo rate is currently at 5.5 per cent. 
 

Topics :Banksfinance sectorRBI

First Published: Aug 08 2025 | 5:29 PM IST

