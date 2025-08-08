Credit growth rises to 10% in July 25 fortnight, deposit growth at 10.2%

Credit growth in the fortnight ended 25 July inched up to 10 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y), while deposits during this period continued to outpace credit growth, rising 10.2 per cent Y-o-Y, latest data from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) showed.

During the same period last year, banking system credit grew 13.7 per cent, while deposits grew 10.6 per cent.

In the previous fortnight (11 July), credit growth stood at 9.8 per cent and deposit growth was 10.1 per cent.

In absolute terms, outstanding credit in the banking system stood at Rs 185.02 trillion in the fortnight ended 25 July, while outstanding deposits stood at Rs 233.50 trillion.