Home / Finance / News / Tata Capital to ABRN Finance: 15 NBFCs surrender registration certificates

Tata Capital to ABRN Finance: 15 NBFCs surrender registration certificates

Nine Non-Banking Financial Companies (NBFC) have ceased to be legal entities due to amalgamation, merger, dissolution, or voluntary strike-off

rbi reserve bank of india
The RBI further said six NBFCs surrendered their certificate of registration after exiting from Non-Banking Financial Institution (NBFI) business.
Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : May 10 2024 | 8:07 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday said 15 NBFCs, including Tata Capital Financial Services and Revolving Investments, have surrendered their certificates of registration due to various reasons.

Nine Non-Banking Financial Companies (NBFC) have ceased to be legal entities due to amalgamation, merger, dissolution, or voluntary strike-off.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

These are Tata Capital Financial Services, Tata Cleantech Capital, Naperol Investments, USG Financial Services, Urja Capital, Vandana Dealers, ABRN Finance, Jodhani Management, and JDS Securities.

The RBI further said six NBFCs surrendered their certificate of registration after exiting from Non-Banking Financial Institution (NBFI) business.

These were Vian Growth Capital, Drap Leasing and Finance, Jewel Strips, Revolving Investments, Anshu Leasing, and A V B Finance.

The certificates of registration were granted to them by the RBI.

Also Read

RBI press conference LIVE: It is supervisory action on Paytm, says Guv Das

RBI keeps repo rate unchanged at 6.5%: What should borrowers do?

GCCs drove India office demand with 37% share in leasing activity in Q1

RBI MPC: Repo rate kept unchanged at 6.5%, FY24 GDP estimate hiked to 7%

RBI MPC: Repo rate kept at 6.5%; Q4FY24 inflation forecast lowered to 5%

RBI permits non-residents to open margin accounts for derivative contracts

Forex reserves jump by $3.66 billion to $641.59 billion, shows RBI data

Punjab National Bank seeks to close institutional share sale in 6 mths: CEO

Rupee stable; oil firms' dollar buys, 'nervous' equities cap upside

Rupee aided by dip in US yields, while election uncertainty weighs

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :RBITata CapitalTata Capital Financial Services

First Published: May 10 2024 | 8:07 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story