Rs 2,000 note scrapped: Won't have impact on economy, says T V Somanathan

'There will be no impact as these notes are not largely used for transactional purposes anyway'

Shrimi Choudhary New Delhi
Finance Secretary T V Somanathan

T V Somanathan, Finance Secretary

1 min read Last Updated : May 19 2023 | 11:47 PM IST
Finance Secretary T V Somanathan spoke to Shrimi Choudhary in New Delhi on why the step was taken. Edited excerpts:
Why is Rs 2,000 note being withdrawn?

It has outlived its purpose, especially with the growth of digital transactions at payment systems. It was introduced for a quick circulation after the [2016] demonetisation, and it has served its purpose. Now there is no need to have a high-denomination note keeping in view the spread of electronic transactions.
What impact will the move have on the economy?

There will be no impact as these notes are not largely used for transactional purposes anyway.
How much is the circulation at present?

I don’t have the data.
Reserve Bank of India Bank notes RBI

First Published: May 19 2023 | 11:47 PM IST

