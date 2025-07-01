Tuesday, July 01, 2025 | 03:32 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Aadhar Housing Finance rating upgraded by CARE with stable outlook

Aadhar Housing Finance rating upgraded by CARE with stable outlook

Aadhar Housing Finance has said CARE has upgraded the rating of the company's long-term bank facility and non-convertible debentures (NCDs) by a notch.

In a rare move, S&P Global Ratings on Wednesday raised its outlook for India to ‘positive’ from ‘stable’ while affirming the lowest investment grade sovereign credit rating (BBB-) ahead of the general election results due on June 4.

The rating agency has improved rating to CARE AA+ from CARE AA, Aadhar Housing Finance said in a statement on Tuesday. | Representative Picture

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 01 2025 | 3:26 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Aadhar Housing Finance has said CARE has upgraded the rating of the company's long-term bank facility and non-convertible debentures (NCDs) by a notch.

The rating agency has improved rating to CARE AA+ from CARE AA, Aadhar Housing Finance said in a statement on Tuesday.

The outlook has been kept stable, it said.

For the fourth quarter ended March 2025, Aadhar Housing Finance reported a 21 per cent rise in net profit to Rs 245 crore as against Rs 202 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

Total income during the quarter under review rose to Rs 834 crore from Rs 692 crore in the year-ago period.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

TVS Motor company

TVS Motor sales rise 10% in June to 402,001 units, 3W sales jump 42%

The year was a mixed bag for the real estate industry as housing supply slowed down but record investments came in. Industry experts believe that demand will stabilise as sales are likely to be lower compared to 2023.

Prestige Group eyes ₹3,350 cr revenue from new housing project in Chennai

Coal

Coal India production drops by 8.5% in June, targets production of 875 MT

Amazon

HC stays order asking Amazon to pay ₹339 cr to polo club in trademark row

Hindustan Zinc

Hindustan Zinc eyes rare earth minerals, but production may take 5 years

Topics : Aadhar Housing Finance Credit rating agencies CARE Ratings

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 01 2025 | 3:26 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayMotilal Oswal Stock PicksDividend TodayIndogulf Cropsciences IPO Allotment TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEDelhi Weather TodayJagannath Yatra 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon