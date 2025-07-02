Wednesday, July 02, 2025 | 12:13 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / News / New project finance norms: Banks seek exemption for smaller loans

New project finance norms: Banks seek exemption for smaller loans

On June 19, the RBI announced the final norms for project finance, prescribing a one per cent general provision for all projects, as compared to 0.4 per cent now

MSME credit target FY26, MSME loans public sector banks, PSB MSME lending growth, Finance Ministry MSME focus, India MSME sector credit, SBI MSME loan target 2025, PNB MSME lending growth, MSME credit outstanding FY25, MSME loan YTD growth 2025, GNPA
premium

To ensure meaningful lender participation, the new norms also mandate minimum exposure for each lender in a project. For loans up to ₹1,500 crore, each lender must hold at least 10 per cent of the total exposure; for larger projects, the minimum is 5

Manojit Saha Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 02 2025 | 12:11 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Commercial banks are planning to make a representation to the finance ministry and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to seek an exclusion for smaller projects, particularly those undertaken by micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), from the new project finance norms that prescribe a higher general provisioning for lenders during the construction phase. 
Lenders are pitching for a threshold of ₹100 crore of aggregate exposure for the higher provisioning norms to kick in.  
On June 19, the RBI announced the final norms for project finance, prescribing a one per cent general provision for all projects, as compared to 0.4
Topics : Finance News Banks borrowings Banking sector Indian banking sector
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon