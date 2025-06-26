1 in 5 UPI users faced fraud; 51% victims didn't report, reveals survey

One in five families with a Unified Payments Interface (UPI) user has experienced fraud at least once in the past three years, according to a new survey conducted by LocalCircles. The findings come as UPI transactions have soared, with 185.8 billion transactions recorded in FY2024–25 — a 41.7 per cent increase from the previous year, accounting for 83.4 per cent of the total digital payment volume in the country.

The survey, which gathered over 32,000 responses from UPI users across 365 districts, found that fraudsters are exploiting the rapid adoption of UPI through a variety of tactics. Of those who reported experiencing fraud:

- 50 per cent said someone hacked their UPI settings or PIN and conducted unauthorised transactions - 40 per cent admitted to inadvertently clicking on a payment link to accept funds, only to have their account debited instead - 20 per cent reported clicking on a QR code that led to similar losses - 20 per cent revealed their OTP or UPI PIN to someone posing as a bank official, resulting in unauthorised debits Many victims experienced more than one type of fraud, underscoring the sophisticated and evolving methods used by cybercriminals. Underreporting of fraud incidents A particularly concerning finding is that 51 per cent of those who experienced UPI fraud did not file any official complaint, whether with the police, their bank, the UPI platform, or regulatory bodies such as the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) or the Reserve Bank of India ( RBI ). This significant underreporting suggests that the true scale of UPI-related fraud is likely much higher than official statistics indicate.