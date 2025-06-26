1 in 5 UPI users faced fraud; 51% victims didn't report, reveals survey

- 50 per cent said someone hacked their UPI settings or PIN and conducted unauthorised transactions
- 40 per cent admitted to inadvertently clicking on a payment link to accept funds, only to have their account debited instead
- 20 per cent reported clicking on a QR code that led to similar losses
- 20 per cent revealed their OTP or UPI PIN to someone posing as a bank official, resulting in unauthorised debits
Underreporting of fraud incidents
Regulatory and technological response
To combat these threats, several measures have been implemented:
- The RBI has set up the Central Payment Fraud Information Registry (CPFIR), which uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to track and report payment frauds.
- Security features such as device binding, PIN-based two-factor authentication, and daily transaction limits have been introduced. The daily UPI transaction limit is Rs 1 lakh, with higher limits for specific transaction types.
- The government has launched the National Cybercrime Reporting Portal and helpline 1930 for reporting suspicious activities.
- The RBI is developing a Digital Payments Intelligence Platform, leveraging advanced technologies for real-time fraud detection and mitigation. A committee led by former NPCI MD and CEO AP Hota is overseeing this initiative.
- In December 2024, the RBI introduced MuleHunter.AI, an AI-ML-based tool to identify mule accounts used for illegal activities, piloted successfully in two public sector banks.
- Exclusive internet domains (.bank.in and .fin.in) are being rolled out to combat phishing and enhance trust in digital banking.
Public awareness, need for simplified reporting
You’ve hit your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online
Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app