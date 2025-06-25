Home / Finance / News / RBI study finds balance sheet channel stronger for small manufacturing cos

RBI study finds balance sheet channel stronger for small manufacturing cos

A reduction in policy rates can boost investment more if balance sheets are healthier, especially among small firms, finds RBI staff study in its June bulletin

RBI, Reserve Bank of India
Monetary policy partly influences investment through the balance sheet channel, wherein interest rate changes affect a firm’s financial health
Subrata Panda
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 25 2025 | 6:26 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Strengthening corporate balance sheets and targeted credit support — particularly for small firms — can enhance the effectiveness of accommodative monetary policy in stimulating investment, a study authored by Reserve Bank of India (RBI) staffers in the June bulletin has suggested.
 
According to the findings of the study, which investigates the existence of a balance sheet channel of monetary policy transmission in India, this channel is active among Indian manufacturing firms, particularly small firms, while no conclusive differences were found across leverage groups. 
 
Monetary policy partly influences investment through the balance sheet channel, wherein interest rate changes affect a firm’s financial health — including cash flow and net worth — which in turn impacts its borrowing capacity and investment decisions.
 
According to the study, a one percentage point reduction in the real policy interest rate can increase the investment rate by about 9 basis points (bps) in the short run and 109 bps in the long run. Tight monetary policy, meanwhile, can weaken firms’ financial positions by lowering equity prices, reducing net worth, and raising borrowing costs — thereby limiting access to credit and curbing investment. 
 
Further, the study reveals that small firms, being more financially constrained, are more sensitive to internal funds under tight monetary policy, whereas large firms, with better access to external finance, are relatively less affected.
 
“While the balance sheet channel of monetary policy transmission operates for both highly leveraged and less leveraged firms, there is no clear evidence of differences in their sensitivity to cash flow,” the study said.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

LRS remittances rise 8.6% in April 2025 on travel, investment boost

Banks need to further improve their customer service: DFS secretary

IndiaBonds raises ₹32.5 cr in first funding round to boost growth

RBI's surplus fund withdrawal set to dampen money market sentiment

Premium

Low interest rate in India is coming at the cost of rupee exchange rate

Topics :RBIbalance sheetmonetary policyInvestment

First Published: Jun 25 2025 | 6:26 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story