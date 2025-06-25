Home / Finance / News / Inflows in NRI deposits moderate to $ 751 mn in April, shows RBI data

Inflows in NRI deposits moderate to $ 751 mn in April, shows RBI data

Inflows into NRI accounts fell to $751 million in April 2025 from $1.07 billion a year ago, but total deposits rose to $165.43 billion, RBI data shows

foreign exchange reserves, foreign exchange, dollar
As much as $272 million flowed into FCNR (B) accounts in April 2025, down from $483 million in April 2024. The outstanding amount in FCNR (B) accounts stood at $33.08 billion at the end of April 2025
Abhijit Lele
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 25 2025 | 7:26 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Inflows into non-resident Indian (NRI) accounts in banks moderated to $751 million in April 2025 from $1.07 billion in April 2024, according to Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data. Inflows to NRI deposit schemes rose to $16.16 billion in FY25 from $14.70 billion in FY24.
 
Total outstanding NRI deposits reached $165.43 billion at the end of April 2025, up from $153 billion a year ago. Sequentially, outstanding deposits stood at $164.67 billion in March 2025.
 
NRI deposit schemes include foreign currency non-resident (FCNR) deposits, non-resident external (NRE) deposits and non-resident ordinary (NRO) deposits.
 
As much as $272 million flowed into FCNR (B) accounts in April 2025, down from $483 million in April 2024. The outstanding amount in FCNR (B) accounts stood at $33.08 billion at the end of April 2025.
 
Meanwhile, NRE deposits recorded an inflow of $376 million in April 2025, compared to $564 million in April 2024. Outstanding NRE deposits stood at $101.11 billion in March 2025.
 
NRO deposits saw inflows of $103 million in April 2025, up from $31 million a year ago. The total outstanding amount in NRO deposits was $31.23 billion in March 2025.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Share of public sector banks in CD issuances rises to 69% in 2024: RBI

Net FDI improves to $3.9 bn in April 2025 as repatriation slows: RBI

LRS remittances rise 8.6% in April 2025 on travel, investment boost

RBI study finds balance sheet channel stronger for small manufacturing cos

Banks need to further improve their customer service: DFS secretary

Topics :NRI depositRBINRI investments

First Published: Jun 25 2025 | 7:26 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story