Inflows in NRI deposits moderate to $ 751 mn in April, shows RBI data

Inflows into non-resident Indian (NRI) accounts in banks moderated to $751 million in April 2025 from $1.07 billion in April 2024, according to Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data. Inflows to NRI deposit schemes rose to $16.16 billion in FY25 from $14.70 billion in FY24.

Total outstanding NRI deposits reached $165.43 billion at the end of April 2025, up from $153 billion a year ago. Sequentially, outstanding deposits stood at $164.67 billion in March 2025.

NRI deposit schemes include foreign currency non-resident (FCNR) deposits, non-resident external (NRE) deposits and non-resident ordinary (NRO) deposits.