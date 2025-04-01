RBI will take all steps to improve India's fin system: Guv Sanjay Malhotra

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will take all necessary steps to improve India’s financial system by expanding access, enhancing efficiency, and strengthening resilience in an evolving economic environment, RBI governor Sanjay Malhotra said on Tuesday. He added that the central bank would also focus on improving customer service and strengthening consumer protection.

“As we mark this milestone, we recognise that the Reserve Bank’s role has expanded significantly beyond its initial mandate. Today, we stand at the confluence of tradition and transformation, where the imperatives of price stability, financial stability and economic growth intersect with rapid technological advancements, global uncertainties, challenges of climate change and increasing public expectations,” Malhotra said.

The governor underlined that the next decade would be crucial in shaping the financial architecture of the Indian economy. He also emphasised that the RBI remained committed to expanding and deepening financial inclusion. Under the financial inclusion programme, over 551 million bank accounts have been opened. According to the RBI’s Financial Inclusion Index, the extent of inclusion stood at 64.2 in March 2024, up from 60.1 in March 2023, and 43.4 in 2017. The index is based on three sub-indices—access, quality, and usage.

“It will be our endeavour to optimise our regulatory frameworks by balancing the interests of financial stability and efficiency,” Malhotra said. In the past, he has stated that the RBI aims to strike the right balance between the benefits and costs of every regulation.

“We will continue to support technology and innovation. We shall remain vigilant, adaptive and forward-looking,” he said, adding that the central bank would collaborate effectively with all stakeholders, including governments and financial sector regulators.

Malhotra further noted that the RBI’s adoption of new technologies and modern regulations would be guided by its core values of integrity, transparency and commitment to public service.

According to him, the road ahead would require continuous adaptation and agility, fresh thinking and innovation, collaboration and coordination, and an unwavering commitment to excellence.

“We at the Reserve Bank remain fully prepared to meet all challenges and seize all opportunities,” he said, adding that the trust reposed in the RBI by the people of India was its greatest asset, and the institution was determined to preserve and further strengthen it in the years ahead.