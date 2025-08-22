Home / Finance / News / RBI approves Indranil Bhattacharya's nomination as MPC ex-officio member

RBI approves Indranil Bhattacharya's nomination as MPC ex-officio member

Indranil Bhattacharyya, Executive Director at RBI, has been nominated as an ex officio member of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), following the 618th meeting of the RBI's Central Board in Lucknow

Anjali Kumari Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 22 2025 | 4:31 PM IST
Indranil Bhattacharyya, Executive Director of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), has been nominated as an ex officio member of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) at the 618th meeting of the RBI’s Central Board of Directors held in Lucknow on Friday, the central bank said in a release. The meeting was chaired by RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra.
 
The Board reviewed the evolving global and domestic economic landscape, with deliberations on geopolitical developments, financial market trends, and related challenges, the release said. It also assessed the functioning of select Central Office Departments, Committees of the Central Board, and the Ombudsman Scheme.
 
“The Board assessed the emerging global and domestic economic landscape, including the geopolitical and financial market developments and associated challenges. The Board reviewed the functioning of select Central Office Departments of the Bank and also of Committees of the Central Board and the Ombudsman Scheme. The Board approved the nomination of Shri Indranil Bhattacharyya, Executive Director, as an ex officio member of the Monetary Policy Committee,” the release said.
 
The meeting was attended by Deputy Governors M. Rajeshwar Rao, T. Rabi Sankar, Swaminathan J., and Dr Poonam Gupta, along with other directors of the Central Board, including Nagaraju Maddirala, Secretary, Department of Financial Services; Anuradha Thakur, Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs; Satish K. Marathe; Revathy Iyer; Prof. Sachin Chaturvedi; Anand Gopal Mahindra; Pankaj Ramanbhai Patel; and Dr Ravindra H. Dholakia.
 

First Published: Aug 22 2025 | 4:30 PM IST

