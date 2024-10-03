YES Bank's CASA ratio improves in Q2 FY25, loan book grows over 13%

YES Bank improved the share of low cost money –current and savings accounts (CASA) – in total deposits to 32 per cent in the second quarter of FY25 from 29.4 per cent a year ago, it said on Thursday. Sequentially, CASA share improved from 30.8 per cent at the end of June 2024.

CASA deposits grew 28.4 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) -- higher than 18.3 per cent for overall deposits, said the private bank in a BSE filing.

Indian banks face a challenge in protecting the CASA share due to flows to term deposits that offer higher interest rates and investors moving money to other asset classes. The share of CASA in total deposits of private banks fell to 37.9 per cent in the Q1 FY25 from 44.6 per cent in the same period in FY24, according to CareEdge Ratings.