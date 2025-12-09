₹3.9 lakh/home: Tier-2 spend hits 74% of metro levels in home interiors mkt

India’s home interiors market is set for massive expansion, rising from ₹1.27 lakh crore in 2024 to ₹2.75 lakh crore by 2030,noted the report.

The study highlighted that Tier-2 cities will outpace Tier-1 markets, growing at a CAGR of 19%, almost double that of Tier-1 cities (12%). Tier-2 markets alone will expand from ₹25,536 crore in 2024 to nearly ₹72,500 crore by 2030.

The report also reveals that 82% of interior demand in Tier-2 cities is driven by resale homes, signalling a strong renovation-led trend as homeowners increasingly upgrade existing spaces with modular furniture, smart storage, and aesthetic improvements. Spending in Tier-2 markets averages ₹3.9 lakh per home—nearly 74% of Tier-1 spends—indicating rising aspiration and design maturity among emerging middle-income households. “Homes are becoming more personalised, more functional, and more design-led. What we are witnessing is the rise of a confident, aspirational India—one that increasingly seeks modular, contemporary interiors that elevate daily living. These markets are becoming powerful demand centres for the next phase of growth in India’s home interiors ecosystem," said Prasun Kumar, CMO, Magicbricks.

Key growth drivers include rapid urbanization, rising disposable incomes, evolving lifestyle needs, and digital influence on design choices through platforms like Instagram and YouTube. Bedrooms and living rooms account for the bulk of spending, with families prioritizing high-usage spaces and value-driven modular solutions. The report also notes that Tier-2 cities such as Lucknow, Jaipur, Goa, and Kochi are leading interior demand, powered by strong real estate activity and increasing adoption of modern, turnkey interior designs. On a national scale, furniture and modular components dominate 45% of total interior spending, with the market steadily shifting from carpenter-made solutions to factory-finished, modular formats.

Online furniture consumption is booming, particularly in Tier-2 cities, where limited offline retail availability and rising digital confidence have accelerated e-commerce adoption.

Online furniture buying is surging in Tier-2 cities due to digital confidence. Lucknow, Jaipur, Goa and Kochi are emerging as key demand hubs.

