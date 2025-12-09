Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Home loan relief after RBI move: HDFC Bank, PNB, BoB and others cut rates

Home loan relief after RBI move: HDFC Bank, PNB, BoB and others cut rates

Major lenders are lowering their loan rates, providing immediate relief to existing borrowers and improving the outlook for the retail credit market

Home Loan Eligibility
Home Loan Eligibility
Amit Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 09 2025 | 12:47 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
Home loan EMIs are likely to reduce in some weeks, as large lenders reduce their rates after the policy repo rate was cut by 25 basis points to 5.25 per cent on December 5. The pass-through has begun across public and private sector banks, improving the outlook for both existing and new borrowers.
 

Why rates are falling

 
Banks price a large portion of retail loans, especially home financing, against external benchmarks, such as the repo rate, or internal benchmarks, such as the MCLR. When the policy rate is lowered, banks typically revise these benchmarks downwards.
 
For existing borrowers, the impact may show up in two ways:
 
  • lower EMIs while keeping the tenure unchanged, or
  • a shorter loan tenure while keeping the EMI constant.
  • The actual benefit depends on the linkage of the loan (RLLR, RBLR or MCLR) and the borrower’s reset cycle.
 

Major lenders announce rate cuts

 
HDFC Bank has reduced its marginal cost of funds-based lending rates by up to 5 basis points across tenures. Its MCLR now ranges between 8.30 per cent and 8.55 per cent, slightly lower than the earlier 8.35–8.60 per cent band. Borrowers with loans tied to MCLR will see the change reflected at their next reset date.
 
Punjab National Bank has revised its repo-linked lending rate to 8.10 per cent, down from 8.35 per cent. The new rate, effective 6 December, applies automatically to borrowers whose home loans are linked to this benchmark.
 
Bank of Baroda has trimmed its benchmark retail loan rate to 7.90 per cent from 8.15 per cent, offering a modest reduction in interest outgo for customers across home and other retail loans.
 
Indian Bank has cut its repo-linked benchmark rate to 7.95 per cent, while Bank of India has lowered its repo-based lending rate to 8.10 per cent, in line with the RBI’s policy move.
 

Borrowers to gain from cheaper retail credit

 
The most aggressive reduction so far has come from Bank of Maharashtra, which has cut its home loan rate to 7.10 per cent from 7.35 per cent. Car loan rates have also been reduced to 7.45 per cent, and the bank has waived processing fees, reducing the upfront cost for new borrowers.
 

What borrowers should do now

 
Those on floating-rate home loans should monitor their next reset date and confirm the benchmark linkage on their loan agreement. New borrowers may consider comparing offers across banks, as spreads and fees can materially affect long-term borrowing costs.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Travel insurance: If an airline cancels a flight, it pays, not the insurer

A zero-forex card at ₹750? IDFC FIRST targets cost-conscious travellers

Insurer cannot override a doctor's clinical judgment to reject claim

New insurance ombudsman reforms set to speed up claims, believe experts

No more hidden forex charges? Wise opens waitlist for travel card in India

Topics :home loan rateloan ratesBS Web Reports

First Published: Dec 09 2025 | 12:47 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story