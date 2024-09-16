5,000 forged visas, Rs 300 crore: How Delhi's fake visa racket was busted

A fake visa racket worth over Rs 300 crore, producing 5,000 counterfeit visas over the last five years, has been uncovered by the Delhi police. The case, involving a string of agents and victims duped by the promise of easy overseas travel, has shocked authorities. But how did this entire operation come to light?

On September 2, a Haryana man, Sandeep, was caught at Delhi airport trying to board a flight to Italy on a fake Swedish visa. When questioned by immigration officials, Sandeep confessed that several people from his village had used similar forged visas to travel abroad. His admission was the first thread that led the Delhi police to unravel an elaborate visa-forging scheme that has been in operation for half a decade.

Sandeep revealed that he had obtained his counterfeit visa through an agent named Asif Ali, paying a hefty Rs 10 lakh for it. This information prompted the police to arrest Asif Ali and his associates, Shiva Gautam and Naveen Rana. "During the questioning, Shiva named two other agents, Balbir Singh and Jaswinder Singh, who were also part of the operation. They were arrested soon after," said an official involved in the case.

Further investigations revealed that the fake visas were being manufactured in a factory located in Delhi's Tilak Nagar, run by a man named Manoj Monga.

When the police raided the Tilak Nagar factory, they uncovered a treasure trove of illegal documents and forgery tools.

"We have recovered 16 Nepali passports, two Indian passports, 30 visa stickers, 23 visa stamps, and several items of equipment, including dye machines, printers, laminating sheets, laptops, and UV machines," said Usha Rangnani, Deputy Commissioner of Police, IGI Airport.

"The racket had been producing anywhere between 30 to 60 fake visas a month, each sold for Rs 8-10 lakh," she added.

A 20-minute job

What astonished the authorities was the speed at which the fake visas were produced. According to Monga, he could create a forged visa sticker in just 20 to 25 minutes. The visa stickers appeared so authentic that many victims successfully used them for travel without detection.

The fake visa operation wasn't a simple one-man show. Monga, operating out of his factory, had a network of freelance agents scattered across various regions. These agents would connect with job seekers and aspiring travellers, convincing them to pay hefty sums for these fraudulent visas. Communication between the agents and Monga was conducted via Telegram, Signal, and WhatsApp, using encrypted platforms to avoid detection.

The Delhi police have so far arrested six individuals, including Monga, Asif Ali, Shiva Gautam, Naveen Rana, Balbir Singh, and Jaswinder Singh. But this might only be the tip of the iceberg. As Deputy Commissioner Rangnani said, “The investigation is ongoing, and we expect to uncover more layers to this operation. The number of fake visas created and sold could be higher than the initial estimate.”

In another case, earlier this month, twenty-five travel agents were booked by the Punjab police for illegally promoting employment opportunities on social media.

What about the victims?

The victims of this scam were primarily people desperate to find work overseas, according to a statement by the police. They often handed over life savings or borrowed large sums to pay for these fake visas, only to be turned away at the airport or, worse, arrested upon arrival. Sandeep’s case, where he paid Rs 10 lakh for a fake visa, is far from unique, with several others falling into the same trap.

What must people aspiring to move abroad be wary of?

The Delhi police has cautioned the public to go through the proper channels when applying for visas.

"We urge people to exercise caution and seek proper channels when applying for visas. Scams like these exploit people’s desperation, leading to devastating consequences for families," said DCP Rangnani.

The Ministry of External Affairs has time and again urged citizens to verify the credentials of recruitment agents before handing over any money or documents. "Persons seeking jobs abroad are requested to use the safe and legal services of registered Recruiting Agents (RA) only. All registered RAs are issued a license number, which is prominently displayed in their office premises and their advertisements, including newspapers and social media," the ministry advised.