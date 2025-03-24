Home / Finance / Personal Finance / 5 yr lease: Huma Qureshi rents villa in Juhu for Rs 10 lakh as monthly rent

5 yr lease: Huma Qureshi rents villa in Juhu for Rs 10 lakh as monthly rent

The villa is located on Juhu Tara Road in Equest Condominium, a housing society, as per the documents.

Mumbai skyline
Representative image by Freepik
Sunainaa Chadha NEW DELHI
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 24 2025 | 9:07 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Actress Huma Qureshi and her brother Saqib Qureshi have taken on rent a 3,370 sq ft villa in Mumbai's Juhu for Rs 10 lakh monthly rent, according to property registration documents accessed by IndexTap.com.  The villa is located on Juhu Tara Road in Equest Condominium, a housing society, as per the documents.  The villa's owner, Impact Films Pvt Ltd, has rented the property to the Qureshis.  The villa has an additional 2,654 sq ft of basement and four-car parkings.  According to the documents, the luxury villa has a swimming pool and garden. The ground floor measures 1,245 sq ft, the first floor measures 1,011 sq ft, and the terrace measures 1,112 sq ft.  The security deposit for the villa is Rs 30 lakh, with a rental tenure of 60 months (5 years) starting from March 20, 2025.  The agreement includes a 48-month lock-in period, and a rent escalation clause of 10% will apply after the first 36 months.  The transaction was registered on February 25, 2025. A stamp duty of Rs 1.60 lakh and a registration fee of Rs 1,000 were paid.
 
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Gold rush: Rebalance if your allocation has risen beyond the 10% mark

Premium

Credit risk funds: Evaluate if incremental return justifies the risk

UK, Germany warn travellers to US: Follow rules or risk jail, deportation

Noida businessman loses Rs 1.15 cr to share market fraud: How to stay safe

Tip off H-1B, EB-5, other immigrant visa frauds, US govt tells Americans

Topics :Real Estate

First Published: Mar 24 2025 | 9:07 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story