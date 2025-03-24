5 yr lease: Huma Qureshi rents villa in Juhu for Rs 10 lakh as monthly rent

Actress Huma Qureshi and her brother Saqib Qureshi have taken on rent a 3,370 sq ft villa in Mumbai's Juhu for Rs 10 lakh monthly rent, according to property registration documents accessed by IndexTap.com.

The villa is located on Juhu Tara Road in Equest Condominium, a housing society, as per the documents.

The villa's owner, Impact Films Pvt Ltd, has rented the property to the Qureshis.

The villa has an additional 2,654 sq ft of basement and four-car parkings.

According to the documents, the luxury villa has a swimming pool and garden. The ground floor measures 1,245 sq ft, the first floor measures 1,011 sq ft, and the terrace measures 1,112 sq ft.

The security deposit for the villa is Rs 30 lakh, with a rental tenure of 60 months (5 years) starting from March 20, 2025.

The agreement includes a 48-month lock-in period, and a rent escalation clause of 10% will apply after the first 36 months.

The transaction was registered on February 25, 2025. A stamp duty of Rs 1.60 lakh and a registration fee of Rs 1,000 were paid.