₹6.6 cr villas in a mango Orchard: Shapoorji's 25-home luxury play in Pune

In an era of soaring skyscrapers and high-density townships, Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate (SPRE) is pivoting toward a luxury that is becoming increasingly rare in Pune’s concrete jungle: Privacy.

The developer on Sunday launched The Vastion’, an ultra-exclusive enclave located at Hadapsar Annexe. This isn’t a high-rise project with hundreds of units; it is a boutique collection of just 25 luxury residences, designed specifically for those who believe that true wealth is measured in square footage and silence.

Living Inside a Mango Orchard

The defining characteristic of The Vastion is its biophilic soul. The project is built within a mature mango orchard.

Villas (13 Units): These 4.5 BHK palatial homes offer a massive 5,628 square feet of usable space. In a unique architectural twist, select villas incorporate fully grown mango trees directly into their private gardens. Villaments (12 Units): A hybrid of a villa and an apartment, these 4BHK residences range from 3,463 to 3,812 square feet. Buyers can choose between garden-level intimacy or upper-floor terrace views. The design language focuses on double-height living spaces and central gardens, ensuring that the transition between the lush outdoor orchard and the indoor luxury is nearly invisible. The Price of Exclusivity

Positioned firmly in Pune's premium segment, the pricing reflects the project’s boutique scale and "future-ready" design: Villaments: Starting from Rs 4.70 Crore Villas: Starting from Rs 6.61 Crore With usable areas ranging from 3,463 square feet to 3,812 square feet, the 4BHK residences offer configurations with either private gardens on lower levels or terraces on upper floors, " With only 25 residences set within a mature orchard landscape, The Vastion offers a rare low-density proposition in Pune's growth corridor. This launch further strengthens our commitment to delivering design-led, future-ready developments that create enduring value for our customers," said Sumit Sapru, CEO, Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate.

With limited inventory and a boutique scale, the project is expected to attract affluent buyers seeking privacy, long-term value appreciation, and differentiated living experiences. The Hadapsar Annexe Strategic Advantage While The Vastion feels like a secluded retreat, it is strategically anchored to Pune’s high-growth corridors. The location serves as a gateway to the city’s major IT and commercial hubs: Connectivity: Seamless access to Magarpatta IT Park, Amanora Park, and SP Infocity. Infrastructure Tailwinds: The region is set for a massive accessibility boost with a proposed four-tier double-decker flyover, a new ring road, and a metro corridor.