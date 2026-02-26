Rs 50,000 monthly retirement income may need over Rs 1 cr in savings: Study

A monthly retirement income of Rs 50,000 might seem modest, yet the capital required to sustain it can fluctuate by more than Rs 1 crore depending on your post-retirement investment strategy.

Generating Rs 6 lakh annually in retirement is not simply a function of building a large corpus, according to a report by OmniScience Capital called “The Science of Retirement Planning: Navigating Hidden Risks in a Long Retirement”. The investment structure — whether fixed deposits, annuities or market-linked withdrawals — shapes how long savings last and how well retirees cope with inflation and rising life expectancy, it said.

The findings highlight a growing challenge for Indian retirees

A desired lifestyle goal can demand anywhere between Rs 1 crore and over Rs 2.3 crore at retirement, depending on the income strategy adopted over a 40-year post-retirement horizon.

Why retirement planning is not just about savings Many Indians approach retirement as a corpus problem. However, the report argues that retirement success depends less on how much money one accumulates and more on how long that money can sustain income amid inflation and people living longer. Three risks in retirement planning: Inflation: Expenses rise after income stops Longevity: Retirees may outlive their savings Market: Returns do not arrive evenly, especially in early retirement years These factors significantly change how different income strategies perform. How much corpus is needed for Rs 50,000 monthly income? The analysis compares four income-generation strategies:

Strategy Corpus required Multiple of annual expenses Fixed deposits Rs 2.30 crore 39x Life annuity Rs 2.35 crore 40x Systematic withdrawal plan (SWP) Rs 1.60 crore 27x ScientificPay framework Rs 1 crore 17x Fixed deposits: Safe but capital-heavy Bank fixed deposits require one of the largest retirement corpuses because returns often struggle to beat inflation after tax. While income remains predictable, purchasing power may decline over time. Life annuity: Guaranteed but inflexible Life annuities eliminate the risk of outliving savings by offering lifelong payouts. However, most annuities provide fixed income that does not adequately adjust for inflation, gradually reducing real income.