Can PPF investors hold more than one account? Here is what rules say

The Public Provident Fund (PPF) remains a cornerstone of Indian household savings, prized for its sovereign backing, guaranteed returns, and tax-free status. However, a common misconception persists: Many investors still believe opening multiple accounts can bypass the annual investment ceiling to unlock greater tax benefits.

The rule is that an individual is permitted to hold only one PPF account.

An individual may open a PPF account by submitting an application in Form-1, according to rules in the Public Provident Fund Scheme, 2019.

The scheme clearly states that only one account can be opened in an individual’s name, irrespective of whether it is held with a bank or a post office. There is no provision permitting multiple personal PPF accounts under the scheme.

The rules further specify that joint accounts are not permitted under PPF. These provisions are published on the official website of the National Savings Institute under the Ministry of Finance. Opening accounts across banks does not help Opening separate accounts at different banks or post offices does not create additional eligibility. Since PPF accounts are linked to an individual’s PAN, duplication can be detected during verification or at the time of maturity settlement. If more than one account exists, authorities may treat the additional account as irregular. Contributions made in such accounts may be returned without interest, while only one account is allowed to continue.

PPF accounts for minors: What the rules permit The notified scheme allows an individual to open one PPF account on behalf of each minor or a person lacking mental capacity for whom they act as guardian. However, the rules also clarify that only one account can be opened per minor, meaning another guardian cannot open a separate PPF account for the same child. Annual investment cap remains unchanged Under Paragraph 4 of the scheme dealing with subscription limits, deposits in a PPF account must be: Minimum: Rs 500 per financial year Maximum: Rs 1.5 lakh per financial year