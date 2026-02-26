Find the best interest rates on fixed deposits for senior citizens

Fixed deposits are a low-risk, but lower-return, investment vehicle. But for senior citizens, they offer one more advantage: peace of mind. They don't have to keep tracking their equity portfolios or mutual fund returns. It's a 'fill it, shut it, forget it' model that doesn't need them going to the bank or speaking with their relationship manager. Besides, senior citizens also get slightly higher interest rates than the rest of the population. Here is a list of fixed deposit rates for senior citizens from different financial institutions, provided by Paisabazaar.com