Received an e-PAN email? Govt warns it's a scam. Here's how to report it
Scammers are sending fake e-PAN emails to steal personal and financial details. Government shares tips to identify the fraud and where to report it.Amit Kumar New Delhi
A seemingly official email offering you an “instant” e-PAN card could cost you far more than your Permanent Account Number. The Press Information Bureau’s fact-check unit has warned taxpayers that such emails are fake and part of a phishing scam aimed at stealing financial and personal data.
What’s the scam?
Scammers are sending emails that mimic government communication, urging recipients to download their e-PAN card via a link. Clicking the link or sharing requested information could expose sensitive details, such as PAN, Aadhaar, bank account numbers, or passwords, to cybercriminals.
Such scams exploit the fact that PAN is a key identity document for income tax filing, high-value transactions, and KYC (know your customer) compliance. Once in the wrong hands, your PAN can be misused to open bank accounts, apply for loans, or launder money.
How to identify the fraud?
The Income Tax Department never asks for sensitive details over email, SMS, or calls. Common red flags include:
· Generic greetings (“Dear User”) instead of your name
· Urgent or threatening tone to force quick action
· Suspicious links not ending with “.gov.in”
· Spelling errors or poor formatting in the email body
If the email claims to be from the Income Tax Department but asks you to download a file or click a link outside its official website, it’s a red flag.
How to stay safe?
· Ignore and delete any unsolicited e-PAN email
· Do not click on suspicious links or attachments
· Check the sender’s domain, official communication comes from “@incometax.gov.in” or related verified government domains
· Access PAN services directly from the official portals only.
How to report?
The Income Tax Department advises reporting phishing attempts immediately:
1. Forward the email to webmanager@incometax.gov.in
2. Include the email header for better tracking
3. You can also report to incident@cert-in.org.in for cybercrime intervention
An e-PAN is free and instantly available via the government’s website, you do not need to respond to random emails. In the age of rising digital fraud, it’s safer to type official URLs yourself than to trust a link in your inbox.
