- ICICI Bank’s new rule applies to urban areas from August 1, 2025, replacing the earlier ₹10,000 requirement
- The minimum balance for semi-urban regions has been increased to ₹25,000, from the previous ₹5,000
- The minimum balance for rural branches has been increased to ₹10,000 from ₹5,000.
What happens if you fail to maintain minimum balance?
Exemptions from penalty
- Select banking: Deposits and balance of ₹2 lakh, or deposits, balance, mutual funds AUM, demat worth ₹25 lakh
- Wealth management: Deposits and balance of ₹10 lakh, or combined value of ₹50 lakh
- Private banking: Deposits and balance of ₹50 lakh, or combined value of ₹5 crore
- Pensioners: Nil charges
- Family banking: If the family maintains 1.5x the programme criteria collectively. If the family threshold is not met, non-maintenance charges apply individually
What it means for customers
- Liquidity lock-in: More money will remain idle in low-interest accounts
- Opportunity cost: Customers could earn higher returns elsewhere
- Behaviour shift: It may trigger account consolidation, leading to customers keeping only one high-balance account while closing others
- Push to premium banking: High balance could qualify customers for bundled services
Other service charge changes
- For deposits at branches or machines, after three free transactions, each additional will attract a ₹150 fee
- Cash deposits via machines during non-banking hours or holidays will cost ₹50 per transaction if monthly deposits exceed ₹10,000
- For non-ICICI ATMs in metros, the charge will be ₹23 per financial transaction and ₹8.50 per non-financial transaction after the first three free transactions each month. The limit applies to combined financial and non-financial transactions
