With the festival season near, essential tips for navigating online sales

E-commerce majors like Amazon and Flipkart have launched their festive season sales. These can be a great occasion to upgrade one’s wardrobe, gadgets, or big-ticket items, but only if one shops smartly. From inflated MRPs and tricky EMIs to misleading 'deals', experts warn that not everything on sale is a bargain.

Spotting genuine discounts

Festive sales often promise massive discounts, but not every deal is as good as it seems. Sometimes platforms hike prices before the sale and then show fake discounts. “Track the product’s price a few weeks before the sale to check if it was inflated and then slashed,” says Nirav Hemani, co-founder of medical devices maker Aabo.

Harsh Vira, founder of FinPro Wealth, recommends using price tracking tools like Keepa and Price History to check whether a genuine discount is being offered. Whatever checks you run should ideally be done for the latest model you intend to buy. Often, heavy discounts tend to be offered on older stock. Also, watch out for fake models or versions. Use price comparison tools and alerts Price comparison tools and alerts can take the guesswork out of festive shopping, ensuring you snag genuine deals. “Always search using the exact model name or number to avoid mismatches. Set a target price you are comfortable paying,” says Hemani. He recommends enabling alerts via email or app notifications so you can act quickly when prices drop.

Vira suggests casting a wide net. “The same product can be priced differently across platforms. Use tools like BuyHatke, PriceDekho, or Google Shopping to compare prices instantly. If you don’t need the product immediately, set price-drop alerts so you’re notified when the price drops below the price you set,” says Vira. Raj Khosla, founder, MyMoneyMantra.com recommends tools like PriceBefore.com or MySmartPrice. “Set realistic alerts in advance—before the sales begin. Also, compare prices not just across websites but offline too,” he says. Check warranty, return policy, and seller credibility When buying big-ticket items during festive sales, clarity on warranty is crucial. “Check who provides the warranty, its duration, coverage, and whether service options are easily accessible,” says Hemani. He suggests requesting for authenticity documents such as a valid invoice with serial number and brand stamp.

Vira suggests preferring brand warranty over seller warranty, as brands offer wider service networks. Pay heed to the return policy as well. Platforms use terms like ‘replaceable’ and ‘returnable’ to confuse customers. “Replaceable means no refund — only an exchange of the product if found defective. Returnable means you get your money back,” says Vira. Khosla suggests ensuring that the reasons for return are acceptable, and finding out who bears the shipping charges for return of goods. Always check who the seller is and avoid shady third parties. Check reviews and ratings before purchasing from smaller sellers. “Look for tags like Amazon-fulfilled or Flipkart-assured,” says Khosla.

No-cost EMIs: Are they truly no-cost? No-cost EMIs allow the buyer to pay for the purchase in instalments without charging an interest cost. Here, the interest is actually paid by the merchant or the manufacturer. They have a few downsides that buyers should be aware of. “You might miss out on upfront discounts available on lump-sum payments. You could also be charged a processing fee and may have to pay 18 per cent GST on interest,” says Adhil Shetty, CEO, BankBazaar.com. The range of products to which this scheme applies may also be limited. Khosla suggests multiplying the EMI by tenure to ensure that the total amount charged from you does not exceed the maximum retail price (MRP). He also recommends going for shorter tenures (3, 6, 9, or 12 months) as longer ones may come with certain charges.

BNPL offers: Should you go for them? BNPL (Buy Now, Pay Later) schemes can be helpful but carry risks if misused. “They enable quick checkout with no upfront payment and can even help improve your credit score if paid on time. But miss a due date and you face 30–36 per cent interest, plus a dent in your credit score,” says Vira. Abhishek Kumar, founder of SahajMoney.com, agrees that BNPL benefits those without a credit history. “But defaults are reported to credit bureaus, hurting your score. Use it only if you’re confident about timely repayment,” he says. Before opting for a BNPL (Buy Now Pay Later) offer, experts recommend scrutinising the details carefully. “Always read the repayment timeline and late penalty terms,” says Vira.

“Check the interest rate and total credit limit. Review auto-debit mandates, app permissions, and refund or return terms before committing,” says Khosla. Good deal versus unnecessary expense A “good deal” isn’t just about the most significant discount — it’s about real value. “A true bargain is something you’d consider buying even without a discount. If it suits your lifestyle and you’ll actually use it, it’s worth it. Buying something only because it’s cheap often leads to unnecessary expenses,” says Ramesh Agarwal, whole-time director of Rupa & Company. Kumar agrees that intention matters. “Focus on pre-planned, useful purchases. Avoid items you hadn’t planned to buy,” he says.