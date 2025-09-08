Monday, September 08, 2025 | 12:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff sells apartment for ₹15.6 crore in Mumbai

The property in Rustomjee Paramount offers excellent connectivity to Vithalbhai Patel Road, Swami Vivekanand Road, and the Western Express Highway, offering residents a convenient commute

Rustomjee Paramount offers a range of spacious and well-designed apartments, starting from 2 BHK to 5 BHK, with areas ranging from 860 sq ft to 2,594 sq ft. Photo: Shutterstock

Rishika Agarwal New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 08 2025 | 12:53 PM IST

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff sold an apartment in Mumbai’s Khar area for ₹15.6 crore, earning a profit of ₹3.98 crore, according to the details shared by real estate platform Square Yards. The deal was registered in September 2025.
 
The apartment, sold by the actor famed for his action roles and dance skills, is located in Rustomjee Paramount. The project is well-connected to Vithalbhai Patel Road, Swami Vivekanand Road, and the Western Express Highway, offering residents a convenient and hassle-free commute.

Property details

The apartment has a carpet area of 1,989.72 square feet and a built-up area of 203.34 square metres (~2,189 sq ft). The transaction also includes three car parking spaces. The deal incurred a stamp duty payment of ₹93.60 lakh along with registration charges of ₹30,000.
 
 
According to Square Yards’ analysis of Inspector General of Registration (IGR) property registration documents, Shroff bought the property for ₹11.62 crore in 2018. 
Rustomjee Paramount offers a range of spacious and well-designed apartments, starting from 2 BHK to 5 BHK, with areas ranging from 860 sq ft to 2,594 sq ft. These planned units, which come with acrylic emulsion walls in the master bedroom, are priced at ₹5.19 crore for a 2 BHK apartment.

Khar: a prime Mumbai locality

Khar is recognised as one of Mumbai’s most established and high-value real estate markets, offering a combination of premium residential and commercial properties. The locality comprises a mix of upscale apartments and commercial developments, attracting both end-users and investors. The area is well-connected through the Western Express Highway and upcoming Metro lines, with proximity to major business districts such as Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), Lower Parel, and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport.

First Published: Sep 08 2025 | 12:53 PM IST

