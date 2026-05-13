Aadhaar eases enrolment for children, vulnerable groups, Indians abroad

Getting an Aadhaar card or updating it may soon become easier. The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has notified the Aadhaar (Enrolment and Update) First Amendment Regulations, 2026, expanding the list of documents accepted for enrolment and updates while also introducing clearer rules for children, foreign nationals and vulnerable groups.

The move aims to simplify Aadhaar access, reduce hurdles, and bring greater standardisation to the enrolment and update process.

The revised regulations also expand the list of valid documents accepted as proof of identity, address, date of birth and relationship. This is expected to help people who previously struggled to meet documentation requirements, especially senior citizens, migrants, children, transgender persons and individuals under institutional care.

Among the newly accepted documents are: e-Voter ID

e-Ration card

Pension payment orders

Marriage certificates

Divorce decrees

CGHS, ECHS and ESIC cards

Utility bills

Educational certificates and mark sheets

Bank statements and passbooks

Insurance policies

Registered rent agreements

NREGA job cards

Prisoner identity documents

Shelter home certificates UIDAI has also allowed standard certificate formats issued by authorised officials in specific cases. The submitted document must belong to the applicant and be verifiable by the issuing authority. UIDAI has also clarified that documents declared invalid for identity or address proof purposes by the issuing agency will not be accepted.

Stricter document matching rules The amended regulations place greater emphasis on consistency across documents submitted during enrolment or updates. For instance, proof of identity documents must contain both the applicant’s name and photograph. Similarly, proof of relationship documents must include the names of both the applicant and the head of the family. UIDAI has also clarified that the name appearing in Aadhaar records will be reproduced exactly as mentioned in the submitted document. Additional titles or wording will not be added separately. The authority further stated that the name and date of birth across submitted documents must match to avoid rejection or delays in processing.

Aadhaar updates may become simpler The new rules also expand the list of documents required to update existing Aadhaar details such as name, address, relationship status and date of birth. Documents such as marriage certificates, divorce decrees, educational records, insurance papers, bank documents and Gazette notifications for name changes can now be used for Aadhaar updates. This could benefit individuals who frequently face difficulties updating Aadhaar after marriage, relocation or legal name changes. Separate norms for children UIDAI has also introduced clearer enrolment rules for different age groups. Children below five years For children below the age of five, head-of-family-based enrolment is central to the process. A birth certificate will serve as the primary document, while documentation of parents or legal guardians will be mandatory.

Children aged 5 to 18 years For children in the 5-18 age bracket, UIDAI has encouraged head-of-family-based enrolment. Document-based enrolment will also be permitted where family-linked documentation is unavailable. The revised approach is expected to reduce enrolment barriers for children from economically weaker or unstable family backgrounds. Clearer rules for OCI cardholders and foreign nationals The amendment also defines Aadhaar validity periods for overseas citizens and foreign nationals residing in India. The validity rules are as follows: OCI cardholders: 10 years

Long-term visa holders: Till visa validity

Nepal and Bhutan nationals: 10 years

Other foreign nationals: Till visa or FRRO permit validity The rules apply to individuals who have stayed in India for 182 days or more in the previous 12 months.

The clarification is likely to reduce ambiguity around Aadhaar issuance and renewal for expatriates and long-term foreign residents. Transgender identity documents recognised In another significant change, UIDAI has formally recognised transgender identity cards and certificates issued under the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, 2019. These documents can now be used for updating Aadhaar details including name, gender, date of birth, address and relationship information. The change is expected to make the Aadhaar update process more accessible for transgender persons who often face documentation mismatches. Recognition for guardianship and institutional care documents UIDAI has also recognised guardianship documents issued under laws such as the National Trust Act, Guardians and Wards Act and Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act.