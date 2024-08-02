Advantage for Indians? UK may soon face skilled worker shortage in key jobs

The UK might soon face a struggle to attract highly skilled workers in technology and banking, according to new research by recruitment firm Hays. The UK is among the top five countries with a notable shortage of talent. Alongside New Zealand, Portugal, Canada, and Switzerland, the UK could encounter significant difficulties in filling in-demand roles in the future. This potential shortage could present a significant advantage for Indian professionals seeking opportunities abroad.

In contrast, the US, China, India, Germany, and Brazil have robust talent networks across all sectors analysed by Hays. The firm gathered data from job adverts and candidate profiles across 31 countries, focusing on sectors like technology, engineering, manufacturing, life sciences, and financial services.

Indians in the UK job market

Indian nationals are leading in skilled worker and student visas issued by the UK, according to official immigration statistics from the Office for National Statistics (ONS). The data shows that Indians were the top nationality for cross-sector skilled work, including healthcare visas aimed at addressing staff shortages in the National Health Service (NHS).

Recent changes in UK immigration policies?

In April 2024, the UK government introduced immediate changes to its employment visa programme following near-record migration last year. These changes included English language requirements for low-skilled jobs, setting a minimum skills and work experience threshold for most work visas, and reducing the maximum continuous stay for low-skilled roles from five years to three years. The minimum salary threshold was raised for those on Skilled Worker visa to £38,700 or the going rate for the role.

Statistics show that over 300,000 work visas were granted in the year ending March 2024, more than double the number from 2019. However, tightened regulations have caused a drop in health and social care visa applications, with the sector facing tens of thousands of vacancies.

Where are migrants coming from?

In 2023, 1,218,000 migrants arrived in the UK. Of these, 10% were EU nationals, and approximately 85% came from outside the EU. The top five non-EU nationalities were Indian (250,000), Nigerian (141,000), Chinese (90,000), Pakistani (83,000), and Zimbabwean (36,000).

What does the future hold for the UK?

Hays' analysis indicates that the UK has an urgent need to address its skills shortages to stay competitive globally. “To ensure the UK can continue to compete on the global stage, it needs a steady supply of talent with the right skills,” said Nigel Kirkham, the chief executive of enterprise solutions at Hays.

What can be done to address the looming skilled worker crisis?

According to Aritra Ghosal, Founder and Director of OneStep Global, the UK government can take several steps to address the skills crisis:

Introduce Targeted Visa Programmes: Focus on sectors with skill shortages by offering specialised visas.

Streamline Visa Processes: Simplify applications for skilled workers to integrate talent quickly and efficiently.

Economic Impact Assessments: Regularly assess the impact of immigration policies to ensure they meet the country’s needs.

Enhance Integration Programmes: Support initiatives to help immigrants settle and contribute positively to their communities.

What is a Skilled Worker visa?

A Skilled Worker visa allows you to come to or stay in the UK to work in an eligible job with an approved employer. It is designed to attract skilled professionals to fill roles in various sectors.

What are the eligibility requirements?

Your Job:

To qualify, you must:

Work for a UK employer approved by the Home Office.

Have a ‘certificate of sponsorship’ (CoS) from your employer detailing the role.

Do a job on the list of eligible occupations.

Be paid a minimum salary, which varies based on the job and the date you received your CoS.

Knowledge of English:

You must be able to speak, read, write, and understand English. You usually need to prove this when you apply.

How long can you stay?

Your visa can last up to 5 years before you need to extend it. You’ll need to apply for an extension or update your visa when it expires or if you change jobs or employers.

Can you stay longer?

You can apply to extend your visa as long as you meet the eligibility requirements. After 5 years, you may be able to apply for indefinite leave to remain, allowing you to live, work, study, and apply for benefits in the UK indefinitely.

How do you apply?

Application process:

You must apply online. The process depends on whether you are:

Outside the UK and coming to the UK.

Inside the UK and extending your current visa.

Inside the UK and switching from a different visa.

If you change your job or employer, you must apply to update your visa. Your partner and children can also apply to join or stay with you as dependants if they are eligible.

How long does it take?

You can apply up to 3 months before your start date in the UK. You’ll need to prove your identity and provide documents. Decisions are typically made within:

3 weeks if you’re outside the UK.

8 weeks if you’re inside the UK.

What can you do with a Skilled Worker Visa?

Work in an eligible job.

Study.

Bring your partner and children as dependants.

Take on additional work in certain circumstances.

Do voluntary work.

Travel abroad and return to the UK.

Apply for indefinite leave to remain after 5 years.

What you can't do:

Apply for most benefits or the State Pension.

Change jobs or employers without updating your visa.

How much does it cost?

Application fees:

From outside the UK: £719 for up to 3 years, £1,420 for more than 3 years.

From inside the UK: £827 for up to 3 years, £1,636 for more than 3 years.

Lower fees if your job is on the immigration salary list: £551 for up to 3 years, £1,084 for more than 3 years.

Healthcare surcharge:

You’ll have to pay £1,035 per year for the healthcare surcharge.

Supporting yourself:

You need at least £1,270 available to support yourself unless your employer covers these costs. This amount must have been in your bank account for 28 consecutive days within the 31 days before your application.

What if your employer agrees to support you?

Your certificate of sponsorship must confirm if your employer will cover your costs. The sponsor certifies maintenance section on your certificate must be completed to reflect this.