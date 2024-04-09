After Australia, New Zealand tightens work visa rules for immigrants

In response to a near-record migration figure in 2023, New Zealand on Sunday announced immediate revisions to its employment visa programme, citing the previous numbers as "unsustainable". The government aims to introduce several measures, such as an English language requirement for low-skilled jobs and a minimum skills and work experience threshold for most employer work visas. Additionally, the maximum continuous stay for most low-skilled roles will now be limited to three years, a reduction from the previous five years.

Focus on skilled migrants

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"The Government is focused on attracting and retaining the highly skilled migrants such as secondary teachers, where there is a skill shortage," Immigration Minister Erica Stanford said in a statement.

"At the same time we need to ensure that New Zealanders are put to the front of the line for jobs where there are no skills shortages," she said.

In 2022, New Zealand witnessed an influx of 173,000 migrants, pushing its population over the 5.1 million mark.

Revised rules for AEWV holders

Those holding an Accredited Employer Work Visa (AEWV) will face changes affecting their stay duration and eligibility for future AEWVs. Individuals in ANZSCO level 4 and 5 jobs, who applied for their first AEWV before June 21, 2023 and currently hold a three-year AEWV, will no longer be eligible for a five-year maximum stay. However, these changes will not impact those on a pathway to residence. From April 7, 2024, applicants for a further AEWV must meet updated criteria, potentially affecting their ability to work in New Zealand for up to five years.

These 6 roles are recognised at skill level 4 or higher if you meet specific skill requirements:

Personal care assistant (Skill Level 4).

Import-export clerk (Skill Level 4).

Aged or disabled carer (Skill Level 4).

Nursing support worker (Skill Level 4).

Driller (Skill Level 4).

Bicycle mechanic (Skill Level 5).

New requirements for AEWV applications

The government has introduced stricter work experience and qualification requirements for new AEWV applications, including:

— English proficiency requirement for roles at ANZSCO skill levels 4 and 5.

— Shorter allowable stay for specific roles.

— Applicants need at least three years of relevant work experience or a qualification at level 4 or above on the NZQCF.

— For qualifications below Bachelor’s degree level, an International Qualification Assessment (IQA) is required.

New regulations for employers and migrant workers in New Zealand

English proficiency

Workers in ANZSCO level 4 or 5 jobs must demonstrate their ability to speak and comprehend English. This criterion does not affect current applications or individuals arriving as the partner or child of an AEWV (Accredited Employer Work Visa) applicant.

Adjustments to visa length and stay

Visa duration: For ANZSCO level 4 and 5 positions, offering wages at or above the AEWV threshold, visa duration is now capped at 2 years. Workers may reapply for an additional year with a new Job Check.

Limitation on continuous stay: The maximum period a worker can remain in New Zealand on one or multiple AEWVs is set to 3 years. Following this period, a mandatory 12-month leave from the country is required before eligibility for another AEWV is reinstated.

Visa terms for higher ANZSCO levels unchanged

The AEWV length and the maximum continuous stay for jobs classified under ANZSCO levels 1 to 3 will remain unchanged at 5 years.

Australia tightens student visa rules





ALSO READ: Higher IELTS, new test for Indians: Australia tightens student visa rules In March 2024, Australia enforced tougher visa rules for international students, against the backdrop of an escalating migration trend. The criteria for English language proficiency for both student and graduate visa applicants were raised. It also strengthened the 'No Further Stay' clause and imposed the limitation on work options for foreign students.

Note: The Australian and New Zealand Standard Classification of Occupations (ANZSCO) is a skill-based classification used to categorise all occupations.