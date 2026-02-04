Budget 2026 extends immunity to misreporting, but with key trade-offs

One point needs to be kept in mind. “Payments made under the fast-track dispute settlement (FAST-DS) mechanism are non-refundable, even if the income or asset is later found to be non-taxable or wrongly classified as misreporting. Taxpayers must, therefore, carefully assess their overseas disclosures before opting in, as an incorrect decision could result in irreversible financial outgo,” says Deepashree Shetty, partner, global mobility services, tax and regulatory advisory, BDO India.