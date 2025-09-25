Home / Finance / Personal Finance / AI meets investing: JioBlackRock rolls out Flexi Cap Fund; NFO till Oct 7

AI meets investing: JioBlackRock rolls out Flexi Cap Fund; NFO till Oct 7

By leveraging BlackRock's SAE approach, the fund will aim to deliver long-term capital appreciation, while adapting to market dynamics

Jio BlackRock Mutual Fund, Jio BlackRock
Jio BlackRock Mutual Fund, Jio BlackRock (Photo: Company Website)
Sunainaa Chadha NEW DELHI
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 25 2025 | 9:22 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

JioBlackRock Asset Management, the 50:50 joint venture between Jio Financial Services and BlackRock, has launched the JioBlackRock Flexi Cap Fund, its first active equity offering in India. The fund leverages BlackRock’s proprietary Systematic Active Equities (SAE) framework, which combines big data, AI, advanced analytics, and human expertise to deliver long-term capital appreciation.

The New Fund Offer (NFO) opened on September 23, and closes on October 7, 2025. The scheme will invest across market capitalizations with the aim of generating long-term wealth for investors, though the AMC has clarified that returns are not guaranteed.

Explaining the strategy, Rishi Kohli, Chief Investment Officer, JioBlackRock AMC, said:

“The Flexi Cap Fund is our first active equity offering that leverages BlackRock’s proprietary SAE approach. Backed by AI-driven insights, it aims to deliver long-term value through a disciplined process within a controlled risk framework.”

Raffaele Savi, Senior Managing Director and Global Head of BlackRock Systematic, added:

“For 40 years, BlackRock Systematic has pioneered new frontiers in active investing combining innovation, data-driven insights, and human expertise. We are honored to partner with JioBlackRock to bring this approach to Indian investors.”

The investment objective of the Scheme is to generate long term capital appreciation by investing in equity and equity related instruments across market capitalization. There is no assurance that the investment objective of the Scheme will be achieved

The fund will be accessible on www.jioblackrockamc.com, the JioFinance app, and leading digital platforms such as Groww, Zerodha, Paytm Money, INDMoney, Dhan, Kuvera, 5Paisa, and FYERS, along with SEBI-registered advisors.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Invest in Conglomerate Funds for full cycle, limit to 5% allocation

Festivals, GST cuts to drive credit card spends after 13.7% August rise

Insurance complaints up 45% in Q2 2025, most about health policies: Report

No updates, no refunds: Experts explain what's causing ITR delays

Loan foreclosure decoded: How it shapes your credit score and finances

Topics :SBI Mutual Fund

First Published: Sep 25 2025 | 9:22 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story