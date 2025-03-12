Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Air Canada: Earn 15,000 bonus points on flights between India and Canada

Air Canada: Earn 15,000 bonus points on flights between India and Canada

he offer is available for bookings until March 31, 2025, and is valid for travel until December 15, 2025, across all classes except Air Canada's Basic fare.

Air Canada
Air Canada flight. File photo
Sunainaa Chadha NEW DELHI
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 12 2025 | 9:05 AM IST
Air Canada, Canada’s largest airline and flag carrier, has launched a spring offer for its Aeroplan member to earn 15,000 bonus points on one eligible round trip, or two eligible one-way trips between India and Canada.
 
The offer means that with just a single transaction, customers will earn enough Aeroplan points to book a one-way trip within India with one of Air Canada’s partner airlines.
 
Flyers looking to put a spring in their step, can also earn 7,500 bonus points on an eligible one-way trip from India to Canada as part of this offer, if tickets are booked during the promotional period.
 
Available for bookings between now and 31 March, the offer is valid for travel up to 15 December 2025, and is applicable across all classes of travel — Business Class, Premium Economy, Premium Rouge and Economy, with the exception of Air Canada’s Basic fare.
 
"March heralds the beginning of spring season in Canada, so our spring promotion is an excellent opportunity for travellers to start planning their summer adventures to Canada, whether for business or leisure, while also enjoying all the benefits of our renowned loyalty programme," said Arun Pandeya, General Manager & Country Head of India, Air Canada.
 
To register for this offer, Aeroplan members can click on the 'Register and book’ tab in their personalised offer e-mail before booking eligible flights. Alternatively, those yet to sign up to Aeroplan can become a member free-of-charge via the website.

Air Canada’s Aeroplan loyalty programme allows members to enjoy several exclusive benefits including reward points that can be redeemed on flights, upgrades, merchandise, hotel stays, car rentals, Air Canada vacation packages, gift cards, travel experiences, and other exclusive benefits.
 
The membership also includes several perks such as priority boarding, discounts, and access to Air Canada’s Maple Leaf Lounges which are known for their luxurious ambience, comfortable seating, complimentary snacks and beverages, high-speed Wi-Fi, and shower facilities. 
 
Customers looking to travel between India and Canada can also benefit from Air Canada’s connections, including direct flights from Delhi to Montreal and Toronto, in addition to Mumbai to Toronto. 
First Published: Mar 12 2025 | 9:05 AM IST

