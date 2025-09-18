Airport lounge firm ceases India services: Will your card still get you in?

DreamFolks Services’ suspension of its domestic airport lounge business is affecting banks and card companies that rely on the airport services company to provide complimentary or paid access.

What it means for other bank customers

The impact could be uneven across banks:

ICICI Bank: Continues to use DreamFolks for international lounges; domestic access was phased out in July 2025.

Axis Bank: Some programmes moved away earlier this year; others still list DreamFolks.

IndusInd, Kotak Mahindra, YES Bank: Still rely on DreamFolks; no suspension notices issued.

HDFC Bank: Discontinued direct swipe access for some cards in June 2025, signalling a shift away from DreamFolks.

SBI Card: Unaffected, as it uses Priority Pass or in-house programmes.

Travellers using credit cards linked to DreamFolks may not get lounge access at some domestic airports for some time.