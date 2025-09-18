Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Airport lounge firm ceases India services: Will your card still get you in?

Banks and card companies partnered with DreamFolks for domestic lounge services

Amit Kumar New Delhi
Last Updated : Sep 18 2025 | 3:33 PM IST
DreamFolks Services’ suspension of its domestic airport lounge business is affecting banks and card companies that rely on the airport services company to provide complimentary or paid access.
 
India’s largest airport service aggregator suspended access on Tuesday after Adani Digital, Semolina Kitchens, and Encalm Hospitality sent notices to end partnerships. DreamFolks said its contracts with suppliers remain valid but services have been discontinued at select lounges until it makes alternative arrangements.
 

IDFC FIRST Bank announcement

IDFC FIRST Bank has told its debit card customers that it dropped DreamFolks and Elite Assist will be its new lounge partner. The number of complimentary visits per quarter and the walk-in process at over 45 domestic lounges remain unchanged. However, web-based pre-bookings are temporarily unavailable.
 

What it means for other bank customers

 
The impact could be uneven across banks:
 
ICICI Bank: Continues to use DreamFolks for international lounges; domestic access was phased out in July 2025. 
Axis Bank: Some programmes moved away earlier this year; others still list DreamFolks.
 
IndusInd, Kotak Mahindra, YES Bank: Still rely on DreamFolks; no suspension notices issued.
 
HDFC Bank: Discontinued direct swipe access for some cards in June 2025, signalling a shift away from DreamFolks.
 
SBI Card: Unaffected, as it uses Priority Pass or in-house programmes.
 
Travellers using credit cards linked to DreamFolks may not get lounge access at some domestic airports for some time.
 

Why it matters

 
Airport lounge access is one of the most sought-after credit and debit card perks in India, offering travellers quiet seating, complimentary meals, and Wi-Fi. Disruptions could frustrate frequent flyers, especially during peak festive travel months.
 
For now, cardholders should:
 
1. Check their bank’s website or app for partner updates.
 
2. Carry a backup card with Priority Pass or another network where possible.
 
3. Arrive early to manage alternative arrangements if lounge entry is denied.
 

First Published: Sep 18 2025 | 3:17 PM IST

First Published: Sep 18 2025 | 3:17 PM IST

