Home / Finance / Personal Finance / PhonePe, Paytm, Cred end rent service as RBI tightens payment rules

PhonePe, Paytm, Cred end rent service as RBI tightens payment rules

PhonePe, Paytm, Cred end rent service: Regulator's new rules require payment aggregators to route funds only to registered merchants, impacting rent payments via credit cards

Reserve Bank of India, RBI
PhonePe, Paytm, Cred Stop rent payment services
Amit Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 18 2025 | 12:56 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Fintech giants PhonePe, Paytm and Cred have discontinued rent payment services after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) changed the way Payment Aggregators (PAs) operate.
 
“A PA shall aggregate funds only for the merchant with whom it has a contractual relationship. PA business shall not carry out marketplace business,” the RBI said in Master Direction regulations issued on Monday.
 
Fintechs can no longer route payments to landlords not registered as merchants with full KYC. The rule aims to ensure stronger diligence and prevent misuse of credit cards for peer-to-peer transfers disguised as merchant payments.
 
Rent payments via credit cards had become one of the fastest-growing categories for fintechs. Users leveraged these services to:
 
  • Earn cashback or reward points 
  • Manage cash flow by converting rent into EMIs
 
But under the new framework, funds can only be settled to onboarded merchants’ bank accounts after due diligence. This effectively shuts the door on landlords who are not part of the formal merchant ecosystem. 
 

Expert view: a landmark step

 
Industry observers say the move is more than just a compliance clampdown, it reshapes the payment landscape.
 
“The RBI’s new Master Direction on Payment Aggregators is a watershed in regulatory approach,” said Parimal Kumar Shivendu, group head at Easebuzz and a former AGM at RBI,
 
“It reduces regulatory clutter by moving to a single PA licence with intimation-based business expansion, eases compliance by shifting to a principle-based framework instead of micro-rules, and builds accountability by making PAs directly responsible for merchant due diligence rather than acquiring banks,” he said. 
 
For now, users will no longer be able to route their monthly rent through these apps. Instead, they will need to switch back to bank transfers, UPI, or cheques.
 
Fintechs may reintroduce the service in future, but only after implementing stricter KYC and onboarding landlords as merchants, a process that could take time and might not be attractive for casual landlords.
 
The latest move is part of RBI’s broader push to tighten compliance in digital payments. By explicitly barring marketplace-style rent payments, the regulator aims to minimise fraud risks and strengthen oversight of payment flows.
 
For fintechs, the change means losing a high-volume use case that boosted card spends and convenience fee income. For users, it ends an easy way to earn credit card rewards on rent.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*with 12 months initial complimentary New York Times access

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Retail flows surge, returns don't: Kotak decodes costly stocks, flat market

CBIC notifies changes in annual GSTR-9 form, makes ITC reporting detailed

Supernova stalled: SC blocks fresh sales, eyes court-led rescue for buyers

No needles, no hassle: SBI General App turns phone into health monitor

Premium

Midcap funds: Invest amid valuation comfort, strong earnings growth outlook

Topics :Fintech sectorHomes on rentRental housePaytmPhonePeBS Web Reports

First Published: Sep 18 2025 | 12:48 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story