Akshay Kumar sells 2 Borivali East flats for ₹7.1 Cr, nets up to 99% gain

Both the properties are adjoining and are located in Sky City, developed by Oberoi Realty and spread across 25 acres. It is a ready-to-move-in residential project offering 3BHK, 3BHK+Studio, and Duple

Akshay Kumar
Photo: Business Standard
Sunainaa Chadha NEW DELHI
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 28 2025 | 2:05 PM IST
Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar has sold two adjoining properties in the same residential project for a cumulative value of Rs 7.10 crore in Mumbai’s Borivali East, according to property registration documents reviewed by online property portal squareyards.com on the website of the Inspector General of Registration (IGR).

Both transactions were registered in June 2025.

Both the properties are adjoining and are located in Sky City, developed by Oberoi Realty and spread across 25 acres. It is a ready-to-move-in residential project offering 3BHK, 3BHK+Studio, and Duplex apartments.

According to the IGR documents reviewed by Square Yards, the first property was sold by Akshay Kumar and is valued at Rs 5.75 crore. It has a carpet area of 1,101 sq. ft and includes two car parking spaces. The transaction involved a stamp duty payment of Rs. 34.50 lakh and registration charges of Rs 30,000. Akshay Kumar had purchased the property in 2017 for Rs 3.02 crore, and it has since appreciated by 90%.

The second property was sold by Akshay Kumar for Rs. 1.35 crore. It has a carpet area of 252 sq. ft. The transaction incurred a stamp duty payment of Rs. 6.75 lakh and registration charges of Rs 30,000. Akshay Kumar had purchased the property in 2017 for Rs. 67.90 lakh, and it has since appreciated by 99%.

According to Square Yards Data Intelligence, Oberoi Sky City has demonstrated strong market activity, recording 100 sale registrations with a total transaction value of Rs 428 crore from August 2024 to July 2025. The average resale property price in the project stands at Rs. 47,800 per sq. ft.

Also, Square Yards’ analysis of IGR property registration documents revealed that Bollywood actors Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan acquired multiple properties in Oberoi Sky City in May 2024.

Borivali East is a prominent residential market in Mumbai, known for its green surroundings and improving infrastructure. It enjoys excellent connectivity via the Western Express Highway, suburban rail, and Metro Line 7, linking it efficiently to key parts of the city. The locality is close to Sanjay Gandhi National Park, offering a rare balance of urban living and natural greenery. It also provides easy access to business hubs like Goregaon and Malad.

 

 

 

 

 

First Published: Jul 28 2025 | 12:55 PM IST

