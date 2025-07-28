Data-for-India founder's ₹113 Cr Vasant Vihar buy signals South Delhi boom

Akhil Wable, co-founder of the data platform DataforIndia, has acquired a 1,280 sq yd plot in Vasant Vihar, South Delhi, for ₹113 crore—a deal that spotlights the frenzy gripping India’s luxury property segment.

What makes this purchase eye-catching:

Wable bought the plot from Eleannt Enterprises, who had just nabbed the same land in early 2025 for ₹95 crore—a profit of ₹18 crore in just six months, show documents accessed by Zapkey.com. The deal was registered on June 25, 2025, the sale deed documents showed.

The deal price of ₹9 lakh per sq yd aligns with current Vasant Vihar rates (₹9–11 lakh/sq yd) for high-end plots

Why It Matters: Vasant Vihar is one of South Delhi’s most exclusive neighbourhoods, with only 1,500 plots and strict zoning rules keeping supply tight. The area’s premium is underpinned by proximity to metro access, schools, Vasant Lok market, and access to reliable infrastructure Developers are also converting large bungalows into low-rise apartments—adding flexibility without compromising exclusivity. Investment insiders note that this transaction underscores two big trends in India’s personal finance landscape: 1. Startup Founders Betting Big on Real Estate Wable’s deal reflects a growing movement among tech entrepreneurs who are channeling wealth into ultra-prime assets. Similar high-value properties, like a ₹72 crore bungalow bought in April by the founder of skincare brand O3 Plus, suggest that startup success is translating into big bets in legacy residential zones

2. Price Resilience Amidst Scarcity The quick flip of the plot—from ₹95 crore to ₹113 crore in under six months—highlights South Delhi’s heated demand and limited inventory. As data experts put it, buyers are willing to pay a premium for sizeable plots in established colonies rather than newer, lower-density suburbs "South Delhi has shown a considerable appetite for real estate. The fact that only a limited inventory comes into the market, especially from owners looking at monetising their asset, means they find both investors and end-users, willing to pay a premium. This has led to an unprecedented price appreciation. For example, transactions in Vasant Vihar currently are happening at around Rs 9-12 lakh per sq. yd," said Ankur Jalan, CEO, Golden Growth Fund, a Cat-II real estate focused Alternative Investment Fund (AIF).