Riding demand wave, Lodha to launch ₹25,000 Cr worth homes by March 2026

The company has already launched Rs 8,000 crore worth of housing projects in the first quarter, which means that Rs 17,000 crore worth of homes will be offered for sales in the remaining three quarter

Macrotech, Macrotech Developers, Lodha
BS Web Team NEW DELHI
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 28 2025 | 10:22 AM IST
Realty major Lodha Developers is ramping up its growth strategy with plans to launch ₹17,000 crore worth of new residential projects by March 2026, as it remains bullish on the housing market’s continued upward trajectory.

In an exclusive interview with PTI, Sushil Kumar Modi, Executive Director (Finance), said that robust demand post-COVID, driven by strong economic fundamentals, income tax relief, and anticipated interest rate cuts, will continue to fuel India’s residential real estate sector.

“We remain on track and are confident of achieving ₹21,000 crore in pre-sales this fiscal,” Modi said, referring to the company’s guidance for FY26. This would mark a 19% rise from last year’s performance.

Launch Pipeline Grows to ₹25,000 Cr

Originally estimating ₹18,000 crore in project launches for FY26, Lodha has now expanded that figure to ₹25,000 crore following the acquisition of five new land parcels in the June quarter. Of this, ₹8,000 crore worth of projects have already been launched in Q1, leaving a pipeline of ₹17,000 crore to be rolled out over the next three quarters.

“Strong launch momentum combined with favorable policy tailwinds will drive demand and support our pre-sales target,” Modi added.

Sales, Profits on the Rise

Lodha posted a 10% increase in pre-sales during April–June to ₹4,450 crore. The real estate market traditionally sees stronger sales in the second half of the fiscal year due to the festive season, further strengthening expectations of sustained demand.

On the financial front, Lodha reported a 42% jump in consolidated net profit to ₹675.1 crore in Q1 FY26, compared to ₹475.9 crore in the same period last year. Total income rose to ₹3,624.7 crore, up from ₹2,918.3 crore.

Strong Position in Key Markets

Lodha Developers maintains a dominant presence in key metros including Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Pune, and Bengaluru. The company has delivered over 110 million sq ft of developed real estate and is currently executing and planning an additional 130 million sq ft.

In FY25, Lodha recorded a net profit of ₹2,766.6 crore on total income of ₹14,169.8 crore, further reinforcing its leadership position in India’s residential real estate landscape.

 

 

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Lodhas Developers

First Published: Jul 28 2025 | 10:22 AM IST

