DLF-Trident JV sells ₹2,300 Cr worth luxury flats in Mumbai in just 7 days

India’s largest real estate company, DLF Ltd, in joint venture with Trident Realty, has pulled off a blockbuster sale of all 416 luxury apartments launched in its Mumbai project The Westpark, raking in a whopping ₹2,300 crore—within just a week of launch.

Developed under a Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) scheme in Andheri West, The Westpark marks DLF’s strategic re-entry into the Mumbai market after over a decade. The joint venture, in which DLF holds 51% and Trident 49%, launched the first phase of the 5-acre project at a premium pricing of ₹42,000–₹47,000 per sq ft, with apartments priced between ₹4 crore and ₹7.5 crore.

"Mumbai has always been a key component of our national growth strategy. With The Westpark, we are proud to offer a development that resonates with the aspirations of the city's discerning residents," said Aakash Ohri, Joint MD and Chief Business Officer, DLF Home Developers Ltd. The duo plans to invest ₹900 crore in building the project, which sold out entirely within days, signalling robust demand for luxury homes in India's financial capital. This is not the first time DLF has hit a home run this year. Just last month, it sold out 1,164 units in its Gurugram project DLF Privana North for approximately ₹11,000 crore. Together, the Mumbai and Gurugram launches have helped DLF cross 50% of its annual sales booking guidance of ₹20,000–₹22,000 crore in the first few months of FY26. DLF’s previous stint in Mumbai real estate included a 17-acre land deal with Lodha Developers for ₹2,700 crore in 2012 and a short-lived JV with Akruti City. But the company had since stayed away from India's most expensive housing market—until now.

With The Westpark, DLF is betting big again. The project’s full sellout in record time reflects both brand equity and a surge in demand from affluent buyers for high-end homes in strategic locations. DLF's Record Year DLF reported a record sales booking of ₹21,223 crore in FY25, up 44% from the previous year. Net profit for the fiscal surged to ₹4,366.82 crore, with revenues touching ₹8,995.89 crore. The developer has more than 280 million square feet of development potential across residential and commercial projects, and an annuity portfolio exceeding 45 million sq ft. Key points to note: Pricing and Configuration

Per Sq Ft Rate: ₹42,000 to ₹47,000 per sq ft

Apartment Price Range: ₹4 crore to ₹7.5 crore

Penthouse Price: ~₹35 crore (as reported by Mint)

Built-Up Area: High-end luxury flats across four 37-storey towers Development & Investment Phase 1 Construction Cost: Approx. ₹900 crore Entire Project Launch: Part of DLF’s strategic re-entry into Mumbai after over a decade Project Type: Luxury residential gated development Expected Timeline: Underway; development work to follow full sellout of Phase 1 All Phase 1 units (416 flats across four 37-storey towers) sold out in under a week, driving DLF’s Mumbai debut success. The non-resident Indians made up around 20% of buyers, with penthouses priced at ₹35 crore each (approx ₹70,000/sq ft).