Amazon Pay launches 'Rewards Gold': Get 5% cashback every time you spend

The program is simple to qualify for: complete any 25 transactions across shopping or payments via Amazon Pay to unlock these rewards. Once qualified, members earn assured cashback of upto 5%

Amazon pay
Sunainaa Chadha NEW DELHI
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 10 2025 | 2:29 PM IST
Just days ahead of its much-anticipated Prime Day sale (July 12–14), Amazon Pay has rolled out a new cashback programme called Rewards Gold — aimed at making daily spending more rewarding for its regular users.
 
Whether you're a Prime member or not, Rewards Gold gives you a chance to earn unlimited cashback of up to 5% across grocery, travel, fashion, food delivery, and even entertainment apps like Hotstar and Xbox.
 
All you have to do is complete any 25 transactions across shopping or payments via Amazon Pay to unlock these rewards. Once qualified, members earn assured cashback of upto 5% on every subsequent transaction across a wide range of categories and merchants.
 
 What is Rewards Gold?
Rewards Gold is Amazon Pay’s latest move to simplify how cashback works. Here's how it works for you:
 
Do 25 transactions on Amazon.in or Amazon Pay in the past 3 months — this includes UPI payments, QR code scans, shopping, bill payments, recharges, and more.
 
Once you hit that number, you qualify for Rewards Gold status.
 
After that, Prime members earn 5% cashback and non-Prime users earn 3% on every eligible transaction — no cap, no complications.
 
Any combination of 25 transactions -whether it is UPI payments, sending money, scanning QR codes, making recharges, or shopping - will unlock these premium benefits.
 
Where You Can Earn Cashback
  • You’ll get guaranteed cashback on spending across:
  • Groceries, clothing, footwear, beauty
  • Food delivery apps like Zomato and Domino’s
  • Travel bookings including hotels
  • Entertainment services like Hotstar, Xbox, books, toys
  • Offline purchases at 5,000+ brand stores and over 55,000 merchants through Amazon Pay
 
And yes — it stacks with your Amazon Pay ICICI credit card rewards, so you can double-dip on savings.
 
Why this matters:
If you're someone who already uses Amazon Pay for recharges, paying at stores, or shopping online, this is Amazon's way of saying "thank you" — and giving you real, trackable cashback without needing to wait for confusing vouchers or coupons.
 
“Rewards should be simple, transparent, and help our customers save big,” said Girish Krishnan, Director at Amazon Payments. “Rewards Gold is designed to reward regular users every time they spend.”
 
How to get started
Check your Amazon Pay section to see your current transaction count.
 
Make 25 small transactions (QR payments, recharges, UPI transfers all count).
 
Hit the Gold milestone and start earning up to 5% cashback on future spends.
 
As part of Rewards Gold, customers can enjoy some exciting propositions including:
  • Shop More, Earn More: 5% unlimited cashback on grocery, clothing, footwear, luggage, beauty and more
  •  Travel Smarter: 5% unlimited cashback on hotel bookings
  •  Entertainment Gets Rewarding: 5% cashback on entertainment platforms like Microsoft Xbox, JioHotstar
  • subscriptions, books and toys.
  • Everyday Apps, Everyday Cashback: 5% unlimited cashback on apps like Ola, Dominos, and Zomato's District.
 

Topics :Amazon Pay

First Published: Jul 10 2025 | 2:29 PM IST

