South Delhi plots up for grabs? DDA to auction prime land in Vasant Kunj

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has initiated a plan to auction 118 residential plots in the upscale Sector D-6 of Vasant Kunj, South Delhi—a move aimed at meeting growing demand for plotted housing in the capital’s premier zones. To ensure auction-ready quality, the authority has floated a tender to appoint an agency to execute plot demarcation and comprehensive infrastructure development valued at Rs 7.5 crore.

Scope of Infrastructure Development

The allottee agency will undertake a full suite of foundational work over 12 months (with an initial 3-month design and approval phase, followed by 9 months of execution), covering:

Precise demarcation of all 118 plots

Construction of internal roads, stormwater drainage, sewerage systems, water supply networks Footpaths, green belts, and connectivity to existing manholes Clearing and mechanical disposal of debris Strict adherence to CPWD guidelines and National Green Tribunal norms—including tree safety and minimal vegetation loss—will be maintained throughout Parking Enhancements for D6 Mega Housing Beyond plots, the development package also includes a two-level deck parking facility and expanded surface parking to serve the adjacent D6 Mega Housing complex, which comprises roughly 1,904 flats. These measures aim to tackle chronic parking congestion in the area. In the said work, the DDA will also develop surface parking of Ganga, Yamuna, Narmada and Saraswati blocks of Sector D6 Vasant Kunj Mega Housing.

Why Vasant Kunj Plots Are a Rare Opportunity Prime location in South Delhi — Vasant Kunj is an affluent, well-developed neighbourhood close to the airport, premium malls, green belts and top schools

Availability of freehold plots here is extremely limited, making these a premium offering.

The DDA’s ₹7.5 crore development plan includes roads, drainage, sewerage, water supply, footpaths, green spaces and a two-level deck parking for 1,904 flats Timeline & Auction Mechanics Following infrastructure completion, the plots will be offered through an e-auction platform. Plot sizes and base pricing have not yet been disclosed; interested buyers are advised to monitor forthcoming DDA notices closely.

According to the Notice Inviting Tender (NIT), the entire project is to be completed within 12 months from the date the tender is awarded. "The maximum time allowed for planning and design, including vetting by the competent authority, is three months. The actual execution of work must be completed within nine months from the date of allotment," the tender document states. Financial Considerations for Buyers 1. Auction Price & Budgeting As of now, plot sizes and base prices haven’t been disclosed. Keep an eye out for the DDA’s e-auction notice—it will outline starting bids and eligibility criteria, often based on past rates in upscale areas like this (expect ₹100K+ per sq ft, though exact figures can vary).

2. Development Cost Recoup Timing The ₹7.5 crore development outlay is borne by DDA, not the buyer—but infrastructure value will reflect in plot premiums. Historically, well-developed plots in premium localities retain value and appreciate steadily. 3. Liquidity & Investment Model Plot auctions can be illiquid initially; resale depends on demand. If you're purchasing to build, factor in construction costs, permits, GST, and time. If it’s for resale investment, monitor market trends post-infrastructure completion. 4. Financing & Eligibility Financing through housing loans may not always cover plot purchases—banks often require borrowers to have existing DDA plot eligibility and sometimes impose different LTV ratios. Check with your bank before bidding.