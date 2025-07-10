Foreign PE investors bet big on India's realty; land, retail drive H1 surge

- Commercial office assets continued to lead the pack in Q2 2025, accounting for around 31% of total investment volume
- Investors also demonstrated a strategic shift in Q2 by recalibrating their portfolio to bet on high-growth potential in alternative real estate segments. Hospitality and student housing emerged as promising avenues, securing 15% and 1% of quarterly investment share, respectively
- Land transactions accounted for a significant share of 40% in overall private equity investments in H1 2025, compared to 13% in the full year of 2024 and 26% in 2023
- Mumbai remains high on the radar of investors, garnering about 70% of land investments in H1 2025
- Foreign investors continued to dominate PE inflows during H1 2025, contributing a substantial 76% of the total investment volume
You’ve hit your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online
Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app