Foreign PE investors bet big on India's realty; land, retail drive H1 surge

Private equity investment inflows into the Indian real estate sector reached $2.4 billion (Rs 203 billion) in the first half of 2025, marking a 38% year-on-year increase, according to the latest report by Savills India, a global real estate consulting firm. In Q2 2025 alone, inflows stood at $1.6 billion (Rs 139 billion), doubling from the previous quarter.

It is important to note that the figures presented pertain solely to transactions executed via the private equity route. Investment volumes through other funding modes have exhibited significant variability over time, contributing to broader fluctua

“PE inflows in H1 2025 underscore the growing confidence investors have in India's dynamic real estate market. While investments in traditional sectors like commercial offices remain integral, there is a clear strategic shift towards portfolio diversification. Segments such as retail, hospitality, and even emerging asset classes like student housing are gaining investors’ attention. This broadening focus reflects the maturity and resilience of the Indian market despite global headwinds. We expect this trend to strengthen further in the coming quarters, as investors continue to seek long term value in India’s opportunity-rich real estate sector” said Sumeet Bhatia, Managing Director, Capital Market Services, Savills India.

Some other key points in the report include: - Commercial office assets continued to lead the pack in Q2 2025, accounting for around 31% of total investment volume

Investors also demonstrated a strategic shift in Q2 by recalibrating their portfolio to bet on high-growth potential in alternative real estate segments. Hospitality and student housing emerged as promising avenues, securing 15% and 1% of quarterly investment share, respectively

Land transactions accounted for a significant share of 40% in overall private equity investments in H1 2025, compared to 13% in the full year of 2024 and 26% in 2023

Mumbai remains high on the radar of investors, garnering about 70% of land investments in H1 2025

Foreign investors continued to dominate PE inflows during H1 2025, contributing a substantial 76% of the total investment volume